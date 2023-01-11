Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying

The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state.

In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.

Unfortunately, the state is currently in its third week of heavy rainfall due to atmospheric rivers that began immediately after Christmas. Now, it doesn’t look like the state will see sunny skies any time soon. According to meteorologists, more winds and torrential rainfall are set to arrive in the area later this week.

Californians warned to stay vigilant for sinkholes, downed trees, rock and mudslides amid extreme flooding

The massive flooding and rainfall have unfortunately led to dangerous mudslides and uprooted trees, sending them off roads. In Santa Cruz, half a dozen roads are closed due to treacherous land and mudslides.

One lineman captured a video on a highway north of Santa Cruz showing the roots of mature Douglas Fir trees soaked by massive rain. As a result, it came loose from its roots and slid onto the road.

Hundreds of California’s linemen are heading out around the state to restore thousands of power outages from downed trees and power lines from the extreme rainfall and strong winds.

In Fresno, crews used excavators and other machinery to move massive boulders from State Road 168 that fell during a rock slide.

In addition, first responders have worked round the clock to move trees, dirt, mud, and debris from roads. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol troopers have also seen some of the worst of the weather as they had to close roads after several trees fell.

The Los Angeles NWS Office is now saying the recent weather event is the city’s “most impressive storm” since January of 2005. Officials also report some of the state’s highest two-day rainfall totals. Reports indicate that between 13 and 17 inches of rain have fallen in just 48 hours across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

In Santa Barbara, a harrowing video shows roads covered in mud and floodwaters as the weather event continued. At the same time, additional inches of rain fell across other areas of central California.

In Los Angeles, downed trees on train tracks also caused delays for metro passengers. As a result, officials had to implement buses to shuttle passengers between stations after the fallen trees brought electrical wires on the tracks between Southwest Museum and South Pasadena stations.