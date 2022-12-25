Wild Video Shows Intense Winds, Whiteout Conditions in Buffalo During Blizzard

It’s certainly a white Christmas for folks in Buffalo, New York as whiteout and blizzard conditions left motorists stranded for seven hours.

The extreme winter storms hit the region on Friday, December 23, and the conditions have made travel impossible and even dangerous. With folks in need of shelter and roads completely blocked, it became a huge safety concern. However, there was one glimmer of hope. On the scene was extreme meteorologist, Reed Timmer, who helped shuttle motorists to a shelter just a block away.

“In Buffalo, this storm will likely at least jump near the top of the list of worst blizzards in the city’s history, if not even becoming the worst,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. “Four to 6 feet of snow will fall by Sunday and coupled with wind gusts approaching hurricane force [74 mph or greater] to create enormous drifts and impossible travel.”

Extreme #blizzard stranding motorists Downtown Buffalo. Family here stranded 7 hours a block from shelter. @bclemms and I escorted to shelter. Seems like survival situations playing out a block or two away in whiteout. Worst blizzard I have ever covered pic.twitter.com/ZvnBR9KeX7 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 24, 2022

“One of the most extensive, most intense blizzards I’ve ever covered,” Timmer continued.

The meteorologist shared during a broadcast segment that one of the scariest parts of being in a whiteout is the fact that you lose your sense of direction.

“Just a feeling out here of helplessness not being able to see anything, losing your sense of up versus down,” Timmer explained with frozen eyebrows.

Blizzard Conditions Cause Three Deaths Near Buffalo, NY

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the cold weather contributed to two fatalities, both occurring in Cheektowaga. The deaths were the result of “emergency medical events that responders could not get to.” Meanwhile, a third death occurred in downtown Buffalo. As a result, local police are preparing to respond to “encounter more fatalities” as search and rescue missions continue.

Needless to say, the weather will go down as one of the most detrimental storms that the area has seen during the holidays.

The blizzard warning will remain in effect for Buffalo city through Sunday morning at 7 a.m. Overnight, another “lake-effect” band will blow downwind of Lake Erie. Buffalo International Airport will remain closed until late Monday morning.