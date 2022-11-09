Woman Dies During Windstorm After Taking Direct Hit by Tree

A 20-year-old Marysville, Washington resident has reportedly died after authorities revealed she was directly hit by a fallen tree during a windstorm late last week.

According to KIRO 7, the woman’s neighbor, Rodney Peterson, stated that the windstorm was so strong, that it knocked the tree onto a home nearby. The woman was knocked down from the upstairs level to the downstairs. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back left corner of the house,” Peterson recalled. “And now she’s downstairs with a tree on top of her.”

Peterson further explained that during the windstorm, he heard a terrifying boom. That was when he ran to his neighbor’s home to help. “We just tried to clear everything away from EMS to get here,” he explained. “And that’s what happened.

Another neighbor, Sani Tala-Taina Sopi, also said that her daughter attempted to perform CPR on the 20-year-old woman. “[My daughter] was trying to revive her,” she said. “She noticed that her whole body was turning blue.”

Marysville firefighters told the media outlet that the woman was taken away from the area while in critical condition. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the Providence Medical Center. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Ariana Arevalo-Martinez.

Following the windstorm, power along the area was out for more than 48 hours. Sopi also shared with Fox 13 more details about the incident. “Her parents were screaming for help. All I hear is the father, ‘Please, help my daughter! Please, help my daughter!’”

Sopi then shared, “With the Holidays coming up, and this is what you have to deal with? Especially a child. Losing a parent. I thought that was the worst, but losing a child – I’ve seen my brothers go through that, that was tough. ”

A GoFundMe Is Set Up For the Windstorm Victim’s Family

Following the news about Arevalo-Martinez’s death, a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help the windstorm victim’s family.

“Hi, my name is Trina and I am fundraising for family who lost their daughter during the windstorm Friday 11/4 night,” the description reads. “A tree fell onto their home crushing their 20 year old daughter killing her. During this devastating time, I am hoping to raise money for repairs, funeral, and other expenses while the family tries to heal.”

Since its launch earlier this week, the fundraiser has secured $5,800 from nearly 40 donations. Meanwhile, Sopi added it’s hard to shake what they all witnessed on Friday night. Two other homes were severely damaged during the windstorm. One of the homes has a hole in the roof. The other home was damaged so badly that water was leaking through multiple spots. No other deaths have been reported in the area.