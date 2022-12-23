Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Drives Through Bomb Cyclone in Terrifying Dashcam Video

As millions endure the ongoing winter storm, new clips have started flooding in, showing how dangerous it is to be on the roads. For instance, one Highway Patrol officer found himself in a terrifying predicament as he drove without visibility as ripples of snow pummeled his windshield. As seen in the nail-biting dashcam video, the Wyoming officer has zero visibility as he continues driving in the ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm. In Cheyenne, where the officer worked, temperatures plunged to minus 18 degrees.

Unfortunately, thousands of other first responders will be spending the next several days, into the holiday weekend, responding to countless calls and helping to ensure we stay safe as this storm strengthens.

Currently, a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone has plummeted most of the country in life-threatening temperatures after freezing air blasted south from Canada.

Bomb cyclone winter storm rattles the U.S.

In addition, meteorologists say this arctic bomb cyclone will head as far south as Texas.

There have been dozens of auto accidents, and at least six are dead as the storm continues to batter near every state. In addition, people are scrambling to adjust their Christmas plans as over 3,000 flights were canceled due to the storm.

Additionally, on Friday, Amtrak train service and other bus lines delayed and canceled trips all over the nation.

To make matters worse, meteorologists also predict intense gusts of winds up to 35 miles per hour will go along with the extreme temperature and a wind chill of minus 30 degrees.

According to meteorologist Domenica Davis, blowing and moving snow will also be a ‘major concern’ as this storm continues.

Those living near the Great Lakes, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, western Lower Michigan, northern Indiana, and western northern New York are the areas that will see the most snowfall. However, the wind will be the biggest threat across the country in the northern plains as the wind chill will drop to minus 70 degrees.

First responders report an uptick in car crashes and fatalities

In Kansas, first responders are working round the clock as they continue to get reports of car accidents. On Wednesday, The Kansas Highway Patrol announced that three deadly accidents were directly related to the storm.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported three fatal crashes on Wednesday that were likely weather-related. In addition, authorities said there were two more deaths in Oklahoma. Someone died in a car crash in Oregon on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

Significant traffic delays are also a big problem at the moment. For example, just outside of Columbus, Ohio, traffic was at a standstill on I-70E after a semi-truck crashed.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, New Jersey’s Department of Transportation announced a commercial vehicle travel ban on Interstate highways.