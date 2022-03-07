West Coast Commercial Crab Fishing Violations Reportedly on the Rise

Since late last year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has noticed an increase in commercial crab fishing violations. These violations have concerned the Dungeness crab populations in the North Coast Waters.

What We’ve Learned

California has had seven cases of crab fishing violations since December 2021

Officials found 575 undersized crabs during recent inspections

One violator tried to evade wildlife officials

The streak of crab fishing violations began in December last year when several commercial crab fishermen have had undersized crabs in their possession. Since December 9, 2021, the CDFW has discovered five cases of these violations out of Crescent City. They also found two out of Eureka. Collectively, officials have found a total of 575 undersized Dungeness crabs.

In accordance with California law, commercial crab fishermen must ensure that each crab is at least 6 ¼ inches. No more than one percent of their hauls can be under this length. This is only a half-inch larger than the required size for recreational fishermen.

For all seven of the cases of commercial crab fishing violations, officials cited the responsible individuals and seized the loads. All proceeds from these sales will be directed the Wildlife Preservation Fund until the cases reach a verdict in court.

Additionally, during their investigation, CDFW officials found evidence of one commercial boat attempting to evade wildlife officers while unloading at the docks. Responding officers believe that these individuals may have dumped a load of undersized crabs.

CDFW Finds Instance of Commercial Fisherman Using Recreational Pots

There was also a separate case of another commercial crab fishing violation that had more to do with crab pots. According to a recent news release, the CDFW received an anonymous tip that a Commercial Passenger Fishing Vessel (CPFV) was using both commercial and recreational crab pots. In addition to the commercial pots on board, the individual also had 120 recreational traps. The crab fisherman was “illegally using recreational traps prior to the commercial season opener to enhance his commercial landings.”

As a result, the CDFW seized 8,322 pounds of crab.

In response to the recent uptick in violations, the department spoke to the responsibilities of those in the crab fishing industry.

“Wildlife officers hope word will spread through the commercial crab fishing industry that Dungeness crab violations will result in citations and possible permit suspensions or revocations,” said David Bess, CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of the Law Enforcement Division. “California’s commercial crab fishing industry has historically been a viable commercial fishery that contributes much to California dinner tables and the economy. The majority of commercial crab fishermen remain compliant. Our end goal is to simply reduce the violations of a few to zero.”