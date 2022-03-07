Why Many Consider the Bassmaster Classic the ‘Super Bowl’ of Fishing

Folks from all over came to South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell to see the “Super Bowl” of fishing this weekend for the Bassmaster Classic.

The 2022 Academy Sports Outdoors Bassmaster Classic wrapped up this weekend, and hundreds traveled far and wide for the elite Bassmaster event. TV station WFYY reported on the occasion.

Lake Hartwell’s hosted the “Super Bowl” event for the fourth time in 14 years. The last time came in 2018, with the South Carolina lake also hosting in 2015 and 2008.

Californian Vince Borges came to the Palmetto State expecting all sorts of fishing and entertainment.

“It’s the Superbowl of the fishing industry,” Borges said.

Jason Christie went on to win the event with a three-day total of 54 pounds. The Oklahoma native edged Alabama angler Kyle Welcher by five ounces. Christie, the fifth Oklahoma anger to win the “Super Bowl” event, also won $300,000 for his weekend.

Jason Christie wins the 2022 Bassmaster Classic! @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/U4736sVHf9 — Zach Prelutsky (@zachprelutsky) March 6, 2022

Fifty-five anglers competed in the event. To see a list of them, go here.

David Cahan was one of several to share their congratulations for Christie’s feat. He said, “Fantastic that Jason won! He’ll be a great ambassador for BASS & bass fishing in general.”

Last month, tournament organizers announced next year’s event would be in Knoxville, Tenn., March 24-26, with competition on the Tennessee River lakes of Fort Loudoun and Tellico.

South Carolina Lake Hosts’ Super Bowl’ More Than Any Other Site

Those Bassmaster Classic organizers sure love South Carolina.

The local tourism board in Anderson can attest to that.

“Hosting our fourth Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell is significant to our community because no other fishery will have hosted more Bassmaster Classic events,” said Neil Paul, executive director of Visit Anderson.

The tourism agency hoped to bring in lots of fans and money over the three-day event. The TV station reported that tournament officials hoped to break a 2018 attendance record of 143,323. Plus, officials estimated $30 million in revenue to the area from tourism.

By Sunday night, organizers announced the event broke the attendance record. The Oklahoman said Lake Hartwell drew a Classic-record 154,932 fans.

“To me, it’s like being a part of history,” Michigan resident and first-time attendee Dennis Blankenship said. “Always wanted to go to a classic just because this is the pinnacle of the sport.”

Many Bassmaster Classic competitors took their limit over the past weekend and rolled up Interstate 85 to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for the daily weigh-ins.

In addition to that show, the annual Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo took place at the Greenville Convention Center. All Bassmaster Classic events were free to the public.