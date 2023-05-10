Wild boar attacks snowboarders at Japanese resort

Intense footage showing a wild boar blindsiding, then attacking, snowboarders recently went viral with little context. Here’s what actually happened.

Earlier this year, multiple individuals witnessed a wild boar charging down a slope in the Myoko Ski Resort in Myoko, Japan. As several videos from these witnesses show (from different angles), the boar appeared from out of the forest and directly charged one snowboarder, knocking him down and repeatedly ramming his snowboard.

Thankfully, the athlete was able to block the boar’s tusks with his thick board. Others would have to do the same as the wild animal fled from the first person to charge another. This individual also blocked the boar’s assault with a snowboard. It is truly a wild set of shots and event in general:

After these initial attacks, the boar ran off into a forest at the bottom of the slope. The entire event took place on February 7, 2023.

Initially, Myoko Ski Resort staff posted their footage of the wild boar attack to their social media. Other patrons also captured the event, then uploaded. Eventually, Western media caught wind of the attack. Outlets like ABC 7 Chicago would include multiple angles in their evening news coverage.

At first, Myoko management “didn’t believe their customer who told them a wild boar ran into them and broke their snowboard binding,” ABC 7 cites. “But they showed them the video as proof.”

Hard to argue with half-a-dozen angles of a wild boar attack.

Boars are the epitome of ‘wild and unpredictable’

No matter how wildlife aware we are, animals will always be unpredictable. We can follow every guideline and rule and regulation only to have, well, a wild boar charge out of the forest and attack.

In kind, boars are a strong example of aggressive wildlife. Whether a North American species, feral hog, or the Japanese species seen above, boars are one of the most heavily-documented non-carnivores to attack humans. And the species that attacked this Myoko snowboarder is regarded as a particular nuisance in Japan.

Japanese wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) are a subspecies of wild boar found in the country. They hold a distinctive appearance, with dark grey or black coats and white markings on their face and legs. These large wild relatives of the domestic pig live throughout much of Japan, including on the main island of Honshu and on smaller surrounding islands.

Japan often deals with damage to crops and gardens from their boars. They are also known to cause traffic accidents and lash out at individuals. The species is heavily hunted in many areas as a result. Their meat is also popular, so said hunts don’t go to waste.

According to a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Science, the population of Japanese wild boars has been increasing in recent years, with the number of reported sightings and captures steadily rising since the 1990s. Their study suggests the increase is due to changes in land use and climate change. The absence of natural predators in many areas also attributes.

Regardless of how the wild boar is regarded in Japan, however, this particular boar may have been acting in defense of its forest home.