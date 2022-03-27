Wildfire Timeline: Thomas Divide Complex Fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Keep up with the timeline of NPS information as Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) fights to contain the Thomas Divide Complex Fire.

As March 2022 comes to a close, Great Smoky Mountains National Park firefighters and multiple agencies work tirelessly to extinguish the Thomas Divide Complex Fire. The complex, which is currently comprised of two wildfires, burns east of Bryson City, North Carolina. The NC side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park continues to see closures as a result.

Below is a timeline of events, closures, and information provided by the National Park Service and GRSM.

GRSM Thomas Divide Complex Fire Timeline:

Saturday, March 26, 2022

1:00 PM: Park officials notified of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek, East of Bryson City, North Carolina

Park officials notified of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek, East of Bryson City, North Carolina

While responding, GRSM Rangers detect another fire near Stone Pile Gap, Thomas Divide area

Incident Command Post established at Swain County East Elementary School

4:30 PM: GRSM officials close several trails and backcountry campsites due to spreading wildfires

Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek is also closed due to spreading wildfires

Sunday, March 27, 2022

10:26 AM: GRSM Officials elevate park wildfires to Thomas Divide Complex Fire in press release

GRSM announces size of included Stone Pile Fire (140+ acres) and Cooper Creek Fire (170+ acres)

50+ firefighters work to establish firebreak lines via hand crews and bulldozers

For a map and list of trail, campsite, and road closures, please see: MAP: These Great Smoky Mountains National Park Trails and Campsites Remain Closed Due to Thomas Divide Complex Fire.

“At approximately 1:00 p.m., park officials were notified that a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek was approaching the park boundary. When responding to this fire, Park Rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area,” GRSM would announce Saturday as part of their first press release on the wildfires.

As a result, The Bureau of Indian Affairs would begin leading suppression efforts for the Cooper Creek Fire that afternoon. In addition, Bryson City Fire Department leads suppression efforts for what would become the Thomas Divide Fire Complex. National Park Service, state, and county resources have also responded to support efforts.

To help fight the blaze, an Incident Command Post was established Saturday at the Swain County East Elementary School. And in the interest of public safety, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials would close several trails and backcountry campsites at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, due to wildfire activity between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road in North Carolina (see detailed map and list above).

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Elevates Wildfires to Thomas Divide Complex Fire

As of Sunday, March 27, two wind-driven wildfires remain active inside GRSM. Both fires would originate south of the park boundary in North Carolina.

Great Smoky Mountains News Release: Smoke rises over the Thomas Divide Complex Fire. (Photo credit: GRSM, NPS press release)

The Thomas Divide Complex Fire holds two wildfires. The first is the Stone Pile Fire, an approximately 140 acre wildfire. Secondly, the Cooper Creek Fire burns at approximately 170 acres.

According to NPS and GRSM’s Sunday press release, the complex is estimated to be at 10 percent contained. Currently, about half of the fire burns within the national park boundary. Several park trails and backcountry campsites remain closed Sunday between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road. These closures will remain until further notice.

Also on Sunday, GRSM would announce that approximately 50 firefighters work to establish firebreak lines using hand crews and bulldozers. Outside park boundaries, firefighters work to provide structure protection

Both wildfires continue to be fed by harsh winds. If the winds break, air resources are available to respond.

Outsider will continue to update this timeline with information from Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials as it becomes available.