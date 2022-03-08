Wildlife Federation Helps Younger Generation Discover Joys of Nature With Outdoors Program

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation is helping the younger generation get outside and discover the joys of nature. They just launched their Classrooms on Ice program last week.

That’s right, Outsiders. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down in 2020, the Moose Jaw branch of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) launched its Classrooms on Ice program. By all accounts, it has been a smashing success. It will continue to host schools at Buffalo Pound Lake throughout the rest of the month.

Kyle Lichtenwald’s fifth grade class at Sacred Heart Community School was one of the first groups to take part in the program this year. He told the Moose Jaw Express that he and his kids were excited about the chance for a field trip.

“We were so excited for this outdoor learning after not having field trips for a couple of years,” Lichtenwald told the outlet. “The experience was rich and important.”

Volunteers with the SWF were there to teach students about several different outdoor topics. Among them were fish physiology and their habitats, fishing laws, protocols, equipment, and strategies, the importance of water, and water quality. They also learned more about the rich history of Buffalo Pound Lake and were taught how to ice fish.

“We practiced preparing for being outside, learned strategies for staying warm, and discussed fire, water, and ice safety” Lichtenwald continued. “Beyond all this learning, there was something else to this experience. The children had a glow. I could see it in their eyes. They connected deeply with the land and with each other. With everything going on in the world, I’m so thankful to do this again.”

Classrooms On Ice Program Getting Great Reviews

Courtenay Smith is the chairwoman of Sacred Heart’s school community council. It turns out that her daughter took part in the Classrooms on Ice program and loved every second of it.

“She had such a great time ice fishing and learning about the fish and their habitat,” Smith revealed. “Thanks to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, students were given not only a new learning experience but also an opportunity for classmates to bond in the great outdoors. It was a day that won’t soon be forgotten by my daughter.”

Meanwhile, Todd Smith is a member of the SWF and he’s also a teacher at Ecole Ducharme. He believes that it’s important for students to learn in an outdoor setting.

“When I do get my students out there, it’s a whole new world for a lot of them. I get many students who have never ice-fished before. They maybe have never considered the possibility of getting out onto the lake in the winter or have any idea about what happens to the lake and animals during the winter seasons. It really lets them figure out that what we see in class has real-world applications.”