wisconsin-bowhunter-demolishes-state-buck-record

A bowhunter in Wisconsin shot a whitetail buck last year that was immediately recognized as a state record. Kevin Christorf downed the giant typical buck in October 2021 with a crossbow.

The buck, which was found in Trempealeau County, was clearly one of the biggest bucks ever taken in the state. In fact, it could go down in the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club as the state’s largest typical crossbow buck.

Wisconsin Buck Set To Break State Record

Let’s get into why this typical whitetail buck is so amazing. The buck green grossed more than 200 inches. Of course, it couldn’t be officially scored that way. After the mandatory 60-day drying period, the buck has been officially scored by the Boone & Crockett Club. The buck grossed 194 5/8 inches and netted 190 7/8 inches. That’s pretty sizeable.

The buck still has to be panel-scored by the Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club, which manages trophy records for the state. The panel scoring will happen later in March at a hunting expo. Assuming there are no unforeseen issues, the buck will absolutely crush the current state typical crossbow record. The current record was taken by Chia Vang in 2015 and netted 179 7/8 inches.

Christorf and his neighbor have begun to affectionately refer to the deer as Hector, based on a character from the movie Troy.

“While watching Boone and Crockett officially score Hector I had a chance to sit back and realize how lucky and blessed I am to be able to harvest a true buck of a lifetime,” Christorf said. “Even if the deer would have never been scored, it would always be a dream experience that I’ve been able to share with my wife, family, and friends.”

Christorf Did Whatever It Took To Bag the Whitetail Deer

Christorf is a conservation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He knows just how lucky he was to be able to down this record buck.

“As time has gone by and I have had time to think about the hunt, I’ve realized how fortunate I was to experience it,” Christorf told F&S. “It’s clear that someone upstairs was looking down on me. Words don’t describe how much I have appreciated all of the positive feedback I’ve received from the hunting community, local neighbors, and people across the state of Wisconsin.”

After getting trail-cam pictures of the deer, he and his wife Bayli decided to do whatever it took to down the buck. Both of them are avid deer hunters.

There were several all-day sits before Christorf got lucky. He eventually shot the buck on October 28, 2021.

The bowhunter has big plans for his record deer after it gets panel scored. He plans to get it pedestal-mounted. On top of that, he’s also considering getting a replica shoulder mount done.