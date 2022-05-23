Wisconsin Couple Kills Bear After It Attacked Them Inside Their Home as Their Kids Slept

A Wisconsin couple survived a terrifying black bear attack in their own home over the weekend after the animal came in through a window. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said that the couple witnessed the bear eating from a bird feeder around 11 p.m. and tried to scare it off by opening a window and yelling at the animal. The yelling provoked the bear, though, which angrily charged the window, breaking it before climbing into the home.

Both the man and woman inside the home sustained injuries from the attack, Fox News reports. At one point, they stabbed the bear with a kitchen knife. Eventually, the husband pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the bear. First responders took the couple to the hospital for minor injuries after the encounter.

To make matters even more terrifying, the bear attack occurred while the Wisconsin couple’s children slept soundly in different rooms of the house.

Authorities said the bear was an adult female that was likely protecting a cub. Eye witness reports say that a cub was, in fact, seen scurrying away from the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources then hauled away the bear carcass for disease testing.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the black bear population steadily rose over the past 30 years in the state.

“Wisconsin’s occupied bear range is expanding, which means residents can expect to see black bears in areas outside of the bear’s traditional range,” the agency’s website reads. “Wisconsin’s bear population was estimated to be about 9,000 bears in 1989. The most recent data indicates the bear population is currently estimated to be a little over 24,000 bears.”

To survive a bear attack, wildlife officials encourage fighting back and making noise

The agency also stresses that black bears typically avoid human contact and live non-aggressive lives unless they are protecting a cub or a food source. Black bears very rarely behave as aggressively as the one in Wisconsin.

The DNR recommends that individuals “talk to the bear or start shouting if it doesn’t leave”; or raise their arms above their head, waving at them so as “to appear larger than you are.”

In cases where a person sees a bear in their yard or around their house, the DNR has previously recommended the person get to “a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path” and make “a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn or banging pots and pans.”

Victims of bear attacks should always fight back if possible. Running or cowering will signal weakness to the bear, and it may treat the victim as prey as a result. The agency also encourages residents in black bear territory to remove bird feeders during warmer months when the animals roam looking for easy food sources.