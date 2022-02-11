Wolves Will Once Again Be a Federally Protected Species Across Majority of Lower 48 States

Well, Outsiders, it looks like our beloved gray wolves no longer have to worry about their lack of protection.

On Thursday, a court ruling struck down a decision to take the creatures off the endangered species list. This led to gray wolves regaining federal protection across most of the lower 48 states in the U.S.

Senior District Judge Jeffrey S. White discovered that the United States Fish and Wildlife Service did not consider all of the threats to these animals. It looks like the organization didn’t consider the threats the animals faced outside of the Great Lakes and Northern Rocky Mountains.

After the decision to take these creatures off the endangered species list, Joe Biden defended the need for protection in court. Attorney at nonprofit environmental law organization, Earthjustice, Kristen Boyles also stood up for the animals.

“Wolves need federal protection, period. The Fish and Wildlife Service should be ashamed of defending the gray wolf delisting,” she said. However, a spokeswoman for the Fish and Wildlife Service said the agency was looking into the decision.

Although the decision applies in 44 states, the organization continues to allow wolves in Montana and Idaho to remain unprotected. This ruling is because Congress delisted the animals in 2011. Wyoming wolves also faced the same fate.

Hunting of these creatures increased in several states following the removal of the animals from the endangered species list. Wisconsin ended its wolf hunting season early in 2021 after hunters killed over 200 of them in less than 60 hours.

Threats to Wolves Grows Concerning in the U.S.

Earlier this week, the secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland published an essay in USA Today expressing concern over the growing threat to wolves.

Haaland found herself stunned by reports from Montana threats stating that hunters killed close to 20 wolves this season. She states that The Fish and Wildlife Service evaluated whether it would be important to put the animals back on the list in the Northern Rockies.

Luke Hilgemann, president of Hunter Nation also gave a statement. “We are disappointed that an activist judge from California decided to tell farmers, ranchers, and anyone who supports a balanced ecosystem with common-sense predator management that he knows better than them.”

Why Are So Many Yellowstone National Park Wolves Are Being Hunted?

Yellowstone National Park is famous for its geysers and hot springs. However, the number of wolves that live there continues to get smaller and smaller. But why is this happening, Outsiders?

Well, wolves are wanderers. So they often find themselves past the borders of Yellowstone National Park. Once the animals vanish from the park, you can practically smell a hunter’s taste for these animals. It also doesn’t help that Montana’s recent new hunting restrictions, hardly any furry creature is safe.

This season, hunters killed 23 Yellowstone wolves near the borders of the park. Since gray wolves returned to the region, this is the highest amount of legally hunted wolves.