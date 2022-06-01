woman-gored-by-bison-after-approaching-in-yellowstone-national-park

The young woman came within 10 feet of the Yellowstone National Park bison, which proceeded to charge, gore, then toss her.

A 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, is still alive after approaching a bison on the morning of May 30, 2022. According to Yellowstone National Park’s press release, the woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Two other individuals were also within 25 yards of the same bison, the park cites. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful). The 25-year-old was on the boardwalk, but decided to approach the wild megafauna. The bison would then charge her, gore her with a horn, then “toss her 10 feet into the air” as a consequence of her approach, Yellowstone National Park adds.

Park emergency medical providers would then respond to the incident immediately. The young woman was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but no further information is available at this time.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison for this exact reason. Yellowstone continues to investigate the situation.

‘Bison roam free in Yellowstone National Park. Visitors’ safety is their own responsibility, not the bisons’

As the park cites, this is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening (getting too close to the animal) a bison and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.

Visitors should always be aware, however, that bison roam free in Yellowstone National Park. Visitors’ safety is their own responsibility, not the bisons’. The species has injured more people in the park than any other animal.

Bison are unpredictable, remarkably agile, and can run three times faster than humans. Never approach a bison or any wild animal.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. Stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity. Yellowstone National Park

For more information on how to stay safe around Yellowstone National Park bison and other wildlife, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park next.

And for more information on the park’s bison, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife: Animals You’ll Spot, Where to Best View Bison, Bears, Elk, Wolves, and Wildlife Safety.