Woman Survives Six Days in the Wilderness by Rationing ‘Six-Pack of Yogurt’

A California woman survived six days alone in the cold by rationing a six-pack of yogurt and consuming snow.

Sheena Gullett, 52, and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were on their way to a camping trip in Little Valley when their vehicle became stuck in the snow on a dirt road off of Highway 44 at about 2:40 a.m. on April 14. Smartly, the duo decided to remain in the car overnight. Unfortunately, the battery died by the morning, forcing the duo to find refuge elsewhere.

So, Gullett and Lonich decided to make the trek back to Highway 44 to seek help. While fighting through the rough conditions, Gullett lost the soles of her boots. Shortly after, Lonich was out of sight and Gullett was alone.

“Justin went back to find Sheena, but because of heavy snowfall, he was unable to find her,” responding police explained.

Lonich decided to continue on to the highway as it was their best chance to get help. So, he found shelter for another night and built a campfire before continuing forward the next day. Finally, he reached Highway 44 the next day. But he still didn’t know how Gullett was holding up.

“Justin was not familiar with the area and the roads they had been traveling on. From the time Justin reported this incident, Sheriff’s deputies, sergeants, detectives and US Forest Service personnel conducted ground searches every day,” officers said.

Woman Survived in Her Car with Only Yogurt and Snow

After Lonich reached the road, he managed to flag down a motorist and hitch a ride to a nearby police station where he reported Gullett missing.

“On one day, when the weather was clear, the California Highway Patrol flew the search area in a helicopter in conjunction with a ground search team, but they were unable to locate the vehicle or Sheena,” an official statement from the department informed.

With the inclement weather, officers struggled to locate the lost woman. All the while, Sheena survived the nearly week-long search in the car, slowly chipping away at a six-pack of yogurt and eating snow to stay hydrated. After the soles of her boots bit the dust, she doubled back to the vehicle. At one point, she even saw a helicopter pass overhead.

“She saw the helicopter fly over a few days earlier, but because she was in a heavily wooded area, they were unable to see her,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, they finally found Gullett. She was alive and alert but clearly needed medical assistance after such a traumatic event.

“She was very emotional, but physically OK. The Sheriff’s sergeant transported Sheena to the Bogard Ranger Station to be evaluated by medical personnel,” police said.