Wyoming Rolls Out New App for Claiming Roadkill as Food

It’s a shocking suggestion at first, no doubt. But at further inflection, Wyoming’s new program certainly serves a purpose, sourcing meats that could otherwise go to waste. But…how exactly do we safely bring roadkill to the table for a meal? This is certainly a valid question…and, thankfully, there’s an app for that!

The state of Wyoming has rolled out an unusual new app that helps residents focus on sourcing more of their food locally. The app, which is very likely the first of its kind, helps Wyoming residents get meat from an unusual source: animals who met an untimely demise on the road. The app lets users harvest the animal and bring the meat straight to their tables. The process, officials say even makes the roads a little safer for the wild animals.

Wyoming’s New Roadkill-To-Table App Helps Officials Document Roadkill Incidents

Wyoming’s new roadkill feature is located within the state’s Department of Transportation app. It is designed to help people claim accidentally killed critters such as deer, elk, moose, wild bison, or wild turkey. First, the user documents the animal. Once this is done, the user can then explore the rules that they must follow to collect the roadkill to eat.

The app also serves as a tool for Wyoming officials to collect data. The app requires users to geotag the roadkill with their phones, documenting the species and other features. This, of course, contributes to the state data. Data that Wyoming wildlife officers use when mapping areas in which to install wildlife crossing signs. Signs that ultimately save critters and humans alike from potentially deadly outcomes.

When You Claim An Animal In Wyoming, You Take Home All Of It

According to the guidelines, the entire animal must be retrieved after claiming the roadkill online. Some states with similar programs allow the roadkill collectors to source only what they want from the animals. Examples of these pieces could be the animal’s antlers or hide.

Additionally, other states, such as Oregon let residents retrieve the roadkill, but certain pieces must be turned in. The Oregon law requires that people surrender the animal’s head and any antlers to the wildlife authorities; within days of harvesting the roadkill. But, in Wyoming, the entire animal is fair game for harvesting.

Anyone Can Claim the Roadkill – But It Is Probably Best If You Know At Least A Little Bit About the Incident

According to the guidelines listed on the Wyoming app, anyone can claim roadkill. Even if they don’t know who initially struck the animal.

However, officials warn that it could be dangerous to claim an animal they know little about. Primarily to ensure the meat is still fresh. It can often be hard to tell how new the roadkill may be. And a miscalculated timeline could lead to some very bad meat.

Additionally, removing the roadkill from the roadways shortly after the kill is a safety issue. This is because the roadkill could attract a variety of scavengers such as coyotes, skunks, and birds of prey. And, these scavengers are themselves in danger when they come to feed along the roadway.

“You can play the circle of life card and be like, ‘Well, there is never something that is wasted,’” notes Jaden Bales a spokesperson for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. Bales is one of the members of the federation who pushed for legislation that led to the app.

“But whenever you’ve got roadkill it is really dangerous for any of the critters who come and try to eat it,” he adds.