Yellowstone Completes Largest Tribal Transfer of Living Bison in National Park History

112 Yellowstone bison now reside with the Fort Peck Indian Reservation after the largest transfer in national park history.

“During the week of January 10, the National Park Service (NPS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) completed the transfer of 112 Yellowstone bison to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Poplar, Montana,” Yellowstone National Park (YELL) announces in their Thursday media release to Outsider.

This is no small feat, as the park is a 9 to 10 hour drive from Fort Peck. It’s also a historic move, one that constitutes the single largest transfer to date under the park’s Bison Conservation Transfer Program, a program that has led to the largest relocation of live Yellowstone bison to American Indian Tribes in history.



Since 2019, 294 bison have been transferred from Yellowstone to the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes at Fort Peck. Approximately 170 of those bison would then redistribute to 23 Tribes across 12 states. All of this comes as a result of NPS’s partnership with the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

“We greatly appreciate the tremendous number of partners who have come together to make the Bison Conservation Transfer Program a success,” offers YELL Superintendent Cam Sholly. “It is important we continue to look for opportunities to build on the success of this program in order to move larger numbers of disease-free bison to Tribes across the country, while also achieving our future goal of eliminating shipments to slaughter.”

Jan. 2023 Yellowstone to Fort Peck Bison Transfer Summary:

The bison transferred last month were a large family group of 7 males, 53 females and 52 calves, totaling 112

All bison cleared Phases I & II of the brucellosis quarantine protocol at Yellowstone National Park and the APHIS facilities

Bison will finish assurance testing (Phase III) at Fort Peck (see information below for details about the protocol)

Partners Responsible:

NPS/Department of the Interior

Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation

APHIS/United States Department of Agriculture

State of Montana

InterTribal Buffalo Council

Yellowstone Forever

Defenders of Wildlife

Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

Thanks to a partnership with Yellowstone Forever and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, the park and APHIS intend to enter 250 new animals into the program this winter.

Why Does Yellowstone Control Bison?

The national park’s video above does an excellent job of explaining why Yellowstone moves/controls their bison population. As the park cites, Quarantine was first considered as a tactic for bison management back in 2001 when the Interagency Bison Management Plan (IBMP) was signed by the Secretaries of Interior and Agriculture and the Governor of Montana. The National Park Service then pursued a quarantine program in 2014 by initiating a public planning process. The operational quarantine program was approved in May 2018.



Currently, the only facilities that meet strict bison quarantine specifications are at Stephens Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Corwin Springs in Montana, and the Fort Peck Reservation.

