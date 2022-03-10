Yellowstone National Park Asking Anglers To Kill and Report Smallmouth Bass Catches

Yellowstone National Park has released a statement asking anglers to kill and report any smallmouth bass catches in the park. The NPS wants to make sure that the species won’t become common in the park. If this happens, it could threaten other species native to the area.

At a Glance

Smallmouth bass are an invsasive predatory species.

A smallmouth bass was recently caught near Yellowstone National Park.

If the fish spread, they will threaten native trout populations.

To prevent any further spread, anglers are being asked to kill any smallmouth bass they catch.

Yellowstone National Park Wants To Stop the Spread Of Smallmouth Bass

This statement from the NPS focuses specifically on the Yellowstone River and the Gardner River. When the fishing season opens on Memorial Day weekend, anglers will be required to report any smallmouth bass that they catch. They will also be required to kill them. According to the NPS, that isn’t the only measure they’re taking to stop the spread.

Yellowstone National Park and biologists from the USGS will be taking samples from the rivers. Over the next few weeks, they’ll monitor the rivers. They’ll do this to make sure the bass don’t spread. The NPS says that its main goal is to protect the native fish populations in the national park. They also want to preserve the natural ecosystems already in place. “We will do everything in our power to prevent the establishment of smallmouth bass in the park,” the NPS wrote.

This precautionary measure comes after a student at Montana State University caught a smallmouth bass in the Gardner River. It was not far away from Yellowstone National Park.

This Fish Has Never Been Found Upstream In the Park

This is the first time that a nonnative warm water game fish has been found so far upstream in the Yellowstone River Watershed. This is worrying news.

Unfortunately, the MSU student that caught this historic fish let it go back into the water. He was later tracked down by the supervisory fisheries biologist at the park, Todd Koel. According to Koel, this situation could easily turn into a “nightmare.” Even then, he expects it to happen.

“There is a good chance that smallmouth in the Yellowstone River will eventually be able to pass over Knowles Falls in the Black Canyon,” Koel said. “If that happens we will one day see them at Tower, the Buffalo Ranch, and the Slough Creek campground. This will be the only nonnative fish species in the park capable of preying upon semi-aquatic animals such as snakes or fledgling waterbirds.”

Despite NPS and angler efforts, it’s likely that the invasive fish will make their way upstream sooner or later. Some believe that there’s no way to really stop it unless a barrier is created. In the meantime, the NPS is relying on anglers within the park to stop the spread.