Yellowstone National Park Campsites, Lodges Expecting a Busy 150th Summer

2021 saw historic attendance rates across many of the United States National Parks. Likely, this was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to encourage recreation amid social distancing mandates. However, ahead of Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary, park officials are expecting an incredibly busy summer for lodges and campsites.

At a Glance:

Yellowstone is celebrating its 150th anniversary of the establishment of the United States’ first national park.

Campsites and lodges within the park are expected to remain full throughout the 2022 summer and fall seasons.

Campsite and lodging services prepare to open with full service and availability following COVID-19 restrictions.

Yellowstone Reopens Full Services for Campsites Ahead of Summer

According to Montana Right Now, Yellowstone National Park lodges expect to remain busy throughout the 2022 summer season. Further, many of the park’s campsites saw renovation last year, specifically at Yellowstone’s Fishing Bridge RV Park. The outlet reported guest services at Yellowstone’s North Entrance in Gardiner, alongside Fishing Bridge, are prepped with 300 full-service hook-ups.

Yellowstone National Park Lodges Director of Marketing and Sales, Rick Hoeninghausen, said all 2,300 available rooms are prepped and ready for incoming Outsiders.

Of the upcoming season, he said, “We’ll have more facilities open this summer so that’s the good news and the ability to accommodate them.”

Within the last two years, Yellowstone National Park has operated with COVID-19 mandates in mind. This means the available rooms in the park’s lodges became drastically cut. The outlet also reports the campsites’ showers remained closed for precautionary reasons, a move that caused minor inconveniences for park-goers.

However, this year, Hoeninghausen said, “I think everybody’s proceeding as though it will be a regular year in terms of staffing and services.”

Yellowstone Celebrates 150 Years with Various Exhibits and Tours

Combined with a record 2021, weakened COVID-19 mandates promise a big year for Yellowstone National Park. That said, officials have prepared more than just a wide range of lodging options for visitors.

Montana Right Now reports Yellowstone National Park Lodges have joined with Park Services for a special celebration. In honor of the 150th anniversary, the entities have prepared a showcase honoring our nation’s Native Americans. Here, visitors may explore the voices, culture, and heritage of the park’s original inhabitants. Parkgoers can also browse an art exhibit staged at Old Faithful Inn.

The lodging director also shared that those staying at Yellowstone campsites and lodges will be able to board the iconic yellow bus tours of Old Faithful historic district.

Montana’s Animals Emerge After a Long Winter

For many regions across the U.S. springtime and warm temperatures are still a ways off. However, already in Yellowstone, some of the park’s natural occupants have begun emerging from their winter bungalows, some making for more rare sightings than others.

Most recently, one pair of tourists, a father and a daughter visiting Yellowstone for the first time, caught sight of an incredibly rare park resident. With only 6 or 7 occupying the national park’s nearly 3,500 square miles, the lucky pair came across a wolverine, a member of the weasel family. The last Yellowstone wolverine sighting took place in January of 2021.

Some of the park’s grizzly bears should also be emerging very soon from their annual hibernation, with last year’s first sighting happening on March 13th.