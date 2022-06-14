Yellowstone National Park Flooding: See All The Latest Photos & Videos

See the latest photos and videos of catastrophic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas from the National Park Service.

For much of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) and surrounding Montana and Wyoming, lush summer valleys have transformed into mud-ridden hellscapes. Early on the morning of June 13, 2022, unprecedented flooding would take over the Yellowstone River and its tributaries. Before 9:30 AM, Yellowstone National Park was evacuating all visitors. By noon, every entrance to the park was closed until further notice.

The resulting photos and videos are nothing short of astounding. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. But this severe, “catastrophic” weather turn does continue to illustrate the fallout of climate change. The Yellowstone River currently flooding over any known historical record or level. And as this June 14 video of the Lamar River shows, the results are widespread.

VIDEO: Flooding of Lamar River near Lamar Buffalo Ranch

Helicopter footage of Yellowstone flood event 2022: Lamar River near Lamar Buffalo Ranch (NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

The National Park Service is currently working with surrounding counties and the states of Montana and Wyoming to assist gateway communities. Part of this is evaluating flooding impacts as they happen, while providing support to residents as they need it.

VIDEO: Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance Road Destroyed

Perhaps the most shocking and illustrative video to come out of the Yellowstone flooding so far is this glimpse from the park’s helicopter manager, Doug Kraus. Filmed on June 13, Kraus captures the conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road. The miles through the Gardiner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana and Mammoth Hot Springs are largely destroyed.

PHOTOS: Yellowstone National Park Employee Housing Swept Away by Yellowstone River

(Yellowstone flood event 2022: Employee housing in Yellowstone River. Courtesy / Gina Riquier, NPS, YELL)

(Yellowstone flood event 2022: Employee housing in Yellowstone River. Courtesy / Gina Riquier, NPS, YELL)

The photos above show Yellowstone National Park employee housing during the tremendous flooding of the Yellowstone River. At first, the river would wash half of the foundation out from underneath the two-story house. Then, the flooding would take it altogether as the video below shows.

VIDEO: Yellowstone National Park Employee Housing Swept Into Yellowstone River

“In the video, the house teeters on the edge of the river bank for just a moment before fully submitting to the raging current,” wrote Outsider’s T.K. Sanders as the story developed. “The entire house proceeds to float down the raging sea like a boat, leaving almost no trace that a house ever even sat in its original location.”

PHOTOS: Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance Road

Yellowstone flood event 2022: North Entrance Road, Gardiner to Mammoth. (Photo: NPS / Doug Kraus)

(Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance Road. NPS, YELL media release)

Further damage to the park’s North Entrance Road shows the extent of repairs that will be needed once flooding subsides.

“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” YELL Superintendent Cam Sholly announced on Monday. “It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

PHOTO: Pebble Creek Campground Under Water

Yellowstone flood event 2022: Pebble Creek Campground. (Photo: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

Other sections of Yellowstone National Park, like Pebble Creek Campground, remain under water.

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park,” Sholly continued. In addition to evacuations, Sholly says the park will not allow visitors in the coming days.

PHOTOS: Northeast Entrance Road Washouts

Yellowstone flood event 2022: Northeast Entrance Road washouts (Photo: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

Yellowstone flood event 2022: Northeast Entrance Road washouts (Photo: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road has also seen catastrophic damage similar to North Entrance Road. The destruction of these crucial lifelines to the park are initially what led to the park closing all entrances.

For more information on the Yellowstone National Park flood, see our initial coverage here. Outsider sends our best to all battling this natural disaster. Thank you to our Yellowstone and NPS teams for acting swiftly.