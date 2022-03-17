Yellowstone National Park Hikes: Best Views and Trails

Any hike that you choose in Yellowstone National Park is full of opportunities for adventure and views that will knock the breath right out of your lungs. With 900 miles of hiking trails, there’s no wrong answer when picking which path to take. But for those that are looking for the best vistas in the world’s oldest national park, these hikes should be highlighted on your map.

These hikes vary from friendly-for-beginners to only-for-the-experts. There are a few that are ideal for those traveling with kids and those looking to spot wildlife in their natural settings. Keep in mind that some trails may be closed during certain parts of the year because of bear activity, animal mating seasons or winter weather.

Take a look at some of Outsider’s favorite Yellowstone National Park trails… and remember to bring lots of water and a good camera.

Yellowstone National Park Hikes with a Waterfront View

Mystic Falls

Length: 2-miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation: 147 feet

Located in the Old Faithful Area of Yellowstone National Park, the Mystic Falls trail takes visitors through newly-grown forestry and up to the falls, where the river drops 70 feet downward, rushing into a narrow slot at the bottom. This trail is ideal for any hikers looking for a quick hike with great rewards. Alternatively, for those that want to extend their day trip in the park, you can take this trail to the Fairy Creek junction and onward to the Biscuit Basin for more gorgeous views. This will extend your trip to 3.5 miles and increase the difficulty to a moderate level.

Lone Star Geyser

Length: 5-miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation: 127 feet

Not far from Mystic falls is the Lone Star Geyser trail. While the Lone Star Geyser trail is more than twice the length of Mystic Falls, the difficulty is still the same. So, if you have any little ones in tow, they’ll be able to complete this Yellowstone National Park hike as well. The crown jewel of this trail is, not surprisingly, the geyser that erupts 30-45 feet about every three hours. There are even a couple of benches where you can park your group as you wait for the next show. Though the trail is open year-round, the best time to visit is between May and October.

Trout Lake

Length: 1.2-mile loop

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation: 200 feet

Once you reach the Trout Lake loop, you’ll never want to leave. Not only do you have prime access to fishing, hiking and trail running, but you also get to see some of the best views in the park. Though the hike is only a little over a mile long, it’s easy to take your time and truly bask in the beauty that Yellowstone National Park has to offer. Trout aren’t the only wildlife you can spot at the lake. You can also catch a few otters, osprey and even bears coming to snack on the ample fish that the lake provides.

Yellowstone National Park Hikes With Best Chance for Spotting Wildlife

Storm Point Nature Trail

Length: 2.3-mile loop

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation: 98 feet

The Storm Point loop is a must-visit during your trip to Yellowstone National Park. Short of geysers, this hike gives patrons a bit of everything that you can expect from the national park’s environments. From forest to beach to lake, the Storm Point Nature Trail has just about every ecosystem, giving hikers optimal opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife. Hikers frequently find bison grazing in the meadows and yellow-bellied marmots at the rocky area of the trail.

Beaver Ponds Loop

Length: 5-mile loop

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation: 764 feet

Beaver Ponds Loop certainly requires a bit more exertion than most of Yellowstone National Park’s easier hikes, but the surrounding wildlife is more than worth the effort. The nearly three-hour hike takes its visitors through the Mammoth Hot Springs area where animals like elk, mule deer, pronghorn and moose all like to wander. Of course, at the pond, hikers can also spot beaver and waterfowl. As this hike is popular for animals, you should be on alert for both black and grizzly bears in the area.

More Advanced Yellowstone National Park Trails

Bunsen Peak Trail

Length: 4-miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Strenuous

Elevation: 1,282 feet

Get ready to feel the burn – Bunsen Peak will test the limits of your calves and quads by taking you up a few switchbacks. Although the hike is relatively short, you’re gaining some serious elevation in a short span, so you might want to pack an extra water bottle to get you through it. But don’t give up – the view is worth every step you take. During the trek, you’ll pass a bizarre rock formation called Cathedral Rock. Then at the top, the Gallatin Mountain Range offers some of the best vistas in the park. You’ll feel like you’re on top of the world.

Avalanche Peak

Length: 4-miles out-and-back

Difficulty: Strenuous

Elevation: 2,100 feet

Like Bunsen Peak, Avalanche Peak requires a lot of hard work with a huge reward at the end. Throughout your journey, you’ll find meadows of wildflowers, whispering streams and perhaps even a spot of snow or two. Then at the end of the 2,100-foot climb, you’ll get to experience the vast expanse of the wilder parts of the country, from Lake Yellowstone, the Tetons to the Absaroka Range. Rock shelters at the top also offer a great spot to catch your breath and take a snack break.

With so many options to choose from, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with how many hikes Yellowstone National Park has to offer. But with these trails in mind, you’ll get to see a variety of what the park has to offer without running into too many crowds. As always when visiting our beloved national parks, be sure to adhere to Leave No Trace guidelines, and keep our parks beautiful.

