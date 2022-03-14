You Can Walk Through a Creepy Abandoned Village in Arkansas

The state of Arkansas is certainly full of some rich history. Sitting along the Mississippi River, Arkansas is known for its fruitful park and wilderness landscapes. The impressive Arkansas region nearly unfailingly gives visitors a seemingly unlimited selection of exciting adventures to explore including hiking trails among the mountains and rivers, as well as hundreds of caves to explore or hot springs in which visitors can relax.

Among the splendid sites offered statewide throughout Arkansas is one that sits within the famous Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park. And, historians say, this area is known as one of the Natural State’s most mysterious – and, some say haunted – locations.

Arkansas Creepiest Hiking Trail Takes Visitors Through the Remains Of An Ancient Abandoned Village

When one thinks of hitting the hiking trails within a popular state park, touring a haunted site is hardly the first thought that comes to mind. However, it is exactly this that visitors encounter when hiking through the Arkansas Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park. These parks surround the remains of a mysterious village that vanished without a trace nearly 1,000 years ago.

The Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park is one of the state’s most well-known historical sites. Located within the small community of Scott, Arkansas, the park is officially a historical landmark. However, the area was once a village that a group of people known as the Plum Bayou Culture called home for about 400 years. This group populated the park’s grounds between 650 A.D. and 1050 A.D

Historians Have Been Unable To Trace the Origins Of the Mysterious Arkansas Village

While experts have traced information about the mysterious group and the village in which they lived, archaeologists and historians have been unable to trace the origins of the mysterious Plum Bayou Culture. And, the area remains shrouded inside an intriguing mystery. And, it appears, the group abandoned the site in 1050 A.D. However, why this happened isn’t exactly clear.

And, today, remnants of the existence of the ancient residents no longer exist within the parks. Well, except for 18 mounds that remain on the site. Certainly, the mysterious disappearance of an entire ancient culture is mysterious. However, the story does not simply end there, it seems. For years, park-goers and hikers exploring the area have long reported strange sights and experiences within the mysterious area.

Arkansas Hiking Trails Offer A Mix of Breathtaking Beauty, Historical Significance, and Plenty of Frights!

According to a description of the area, those who visit the state park looking to explore the mounds left behind by the ancient village will likely not miss the impressive site. Both major trails through the Arkansas Toltec Mounds Archaeological State Park lead directly to the mysterious area.

Initially, historians and archeologists surmised that the residents living within the mysterious village are part of the Mexican Toltec tribes. However, this theory no longer stands. However, not much else has been determined regarding the group’s origin. The Plum Bayou Culture doesn’t connect with any other group of people populating the area at the time the tribe was active.

The Plume Bayou Culture developed one of the site’s 18 mounds as a burial site. However, the others are likely ceremonial, as many of them align with the sunrises and sunsets during the yearly equinox and solstice.