zion-national-park-updates-mask-policy

Spring is almost here, Outsiders. If any of you have plans to visit Zion National Park, you’ll be happy to know that they updated their mask policy.

That’s right, folks! The National Park Service announced on Friday that it was updating its mask policy along with other COVID-19-related requirements. That means that the rules in places like Utah’s Zion National Park will have changed next time you make a visit.

What You Need To Know

The National Park Service announced on Friday it was updating its rules for face masks and other COVID-19-related requirements

Mask requirements now vary based on local conditioins

Masks are still required on public transporation

Washington County, Utah, where Zion National Park is located, was a “medium” COVID-19 transmission level as of Sunday

The National Park Service’s updated mask policy is already in effect as we speak. The new rules allow parks to require masks based on local conditions. That means that for most of Utah, you will no longer have to wear a mask when you go out. That includes if you go to visit Zion National Park.

There is one exception, though, as it pertains to Zion. It is still mandatory to wear a mask while on public transportation. So, that rule will be in effect for Zion’s shuttle services in its main canyon. Just a heads up.

Where Did Zion National Park’s New Mask Policy Come From?

Are you are wondering where the new rules are coming from or why the National Park Service decided to update its policies? Well, we’ve got the answer. The updated policies are in line with the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control which allow for more localized requirements based on the COVID-19 transmission levels in a specific area. For parks in areas that are considered to have a “high” transmission level of the virus, everyone is still required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of one’s vaccination status. However, for parks in the “low” and even the “medium” masks will be optional.

Washington County, Utah — where Zion National Park is located — was listed as a “medium” transmission level as of Sunday. Meanwhile, the neighboring Garfield County, which is home to Bryce Canyon National Park, was a “low” level.

Even though masks will no longer be required at most parks, National Park Service director Chuck Sams says that everyone is still welcome to wear one if it makes them more comfortable.

“Planning ahead has always been an important part of having a great park experience,” he said. “As mask requirements evolve in parks, we want everyone to check the park website before heading out so that you know what to expect when you get there.”