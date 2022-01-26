Zoo Miami’s Bald Eagles: Ron Magill on Connecting Americans to the Wild

Wildlife expert and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill speaks to Outsider on his incredible Florida bald eagle conservation that’s sweeping the nation.

Zoo Miami is host to a full nest of American celebrities: Ron, Rita, and their two chicks, R-1 and R-2. Named after Ron Magill and his wife, Ron & Rita are native Florida bald eagles. And they’ve had a rough time of it the last few years, as have so many.

Bald eagles are monogamous. They bond and mate for life. Ron & Rita have been together since 2015, but in spring 2021 would see their nest destroyed for the third year in a row. They lost one chick last spring, but Ron Magill was able to save and rehabilitate the other; opening the doors for one of his state’s most brilliant conservation stories.

As Zoo Miami’s Goodwill Ambassador and wildlife consultant for Good Morning America & CNN, Ron’s primary mission is simple: “We need to connect people to the wild again,” he tells me from his Zoo Miami office. And he’s doing exactly that through Ron, Rita, and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

Ron & Rita's eaglets continue to grow rapidly! Here is a "family portrait" I was able to capture this weekend. Love how Ron stuck his head in front of the camera from his perched branch to make sure he was included. No problems from the cold weather! pic.twitter.com/oMpSomNktp — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) January 24, 2022

Understanding how requires going back to the beginning of the bald eagle’s plight.

Bald Eagles: America’s Greatest Conservation Story

We still have a lot more work to do, but alongside North American bison, the bald eagle is one of America’s greatest conservation stories – if not the greatest.

“It really is,” Ron smiles wide. “When you think back in the 70s, this was a highly endangered species! DDT had pretty much depleted their populations. The eagles couldn’t produce eggshells strong enough to incubate and hatch their young. It was horrible,” he says of the pesticide’s grotesque legacy.

DDT, or Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane in full, saw feverish use throughout early-mid 20th century America. By the time the 70s were approaching, however, the pesticide’s chemicals were known to persist within and cause severe damage to animal tissues and the environment as a whole. Which is why the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) finally issued a cancellation order for DDT in 1972. Today, the EPA classifies DDT as a probable human carcinogen, as do most governments worldwide.

1973: ‘We finally came through with the Endangered Species Act’

The following year, “We finally came through with the Endangered Species Act,” Ron begins of the landmark 1973 legislation. Bald eagles have been a protected American species as far back as 1900, but it was the ESA that would save the species.

“Now there are bald eagles everywhere,” Ron praises. “We find them from Alaska down to us in Florida now, which is such a win for these majestic, wonderful birds. And they were saved – not because of zoos – but because the American people came together with the government to create these protection acts and protect these animals.”

This is not to downplay the importance zoos played in saving bald eagles, however. “Zoos play a huge role in spearheading those efforts,” Ron continues. “When you take into consideration that more people visit zoos every year in the United States than the attendance for NBA, NFL, and Major League Baseball games combined – that’s such a huge audience we have. We need to utilize that platform to inform and inspire people to do the right things in the wild. And I think zoos played a huge role in educating the public and getting these laws passed.”

One of the organizations Ron supports through the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment is the Wildlife Rescue of Dade Count (WRDC). They’re the largest and most well-equipped animal rescue facility in Miami’s southern Dade county, he says, and they use this to conserve as many local species as they can – including native bald eagles. Ron’s endowment has provided everything from flight cages to egg incubators for WRDC. And the goal is always to get birds of prey like Ron & Rita’s offspring “back out into the wild.”

How It All Began: Ron Magill’s Florida Bald Eagle Conservation

In fall of 2021, Ron got a call from WRDC founder Lloyd Brown, an old friend and conservation colleague. “We’ve got an eagles nest that was compromised by a storm,” Brown told him. “There were two chicks in that nest! They’re on the ground and we’re going to go rescue them.”

Ron jumped into action. “We got there and sadly one of the chicks had died. It was more than an 80-foot fall from the top of the nest. The other chick had a severely injured wing. We had to do surgery, put some pins in there, and it would become a full, amazing rehabilitation. And a lot of people said we’d never be able to release that bird back out into the wild,” Magill recalls of the Florida bald eagle chick.

“But Lloyd Brown, an amazing conservationist, worked with this bird for five-and-a-half months! I worked with him, too. We brought that bird out to the airport and taught it how to fly! It had fallen out of the nest before it fledged. But to make a long story short, we released that bird back out into the wild,” Ron smiles. “And we did so successfully on the border of Everglades National Park. The mayor of Miami Dade county came down and I had her open the door and she had the honor of releasing the bird.”

That bald eagle was the first of Ron & Rita’s chicks that Magill would have the honor of conserving.

“That was one of the most fulfilling feelings I’ve ever had when that bird flew out into the wild,” Ron offers. “A bird that would’ve died had we not rescued it.”

And that was only the beginning.

Ron Magill: ‘We need to connect people to the wild again’

“But here’s the problem,” Ron gestures. “That nest – it was the third year that nest had been compromised because of a storm. These birds chose to build a nest in an Australian pine tree, which is not the greatest nest tree in the world,” Ron recalls. “It just wasn’t very stable. So Lloyd came up with the idea and I supported it: building an artificial platform up there to see if the eagles would build their nest onto a more sturdy platform.

“And while we’re at it, let’s install some high-definition cameras so people can watch online around the world. That needs to be a big goal for all of us. We need to connect people to the wild again,” he emphasizes. And for Ron Magill, “Connecting people back to the wild is looking into a bald eagle’s nest in the wild and watching as things happen live!”

Which is exactly what he did through Zoo Miami. But not without opposition. “A lot of experts told us ‘Those eagles are never going to on that platform.’ We’ve got these big cameras up there and they said ‘Never gonna happen.’ But my father always told me, a common saying, ‘Nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ So I said ‘Let’s give it a try.'”

And give it a try he did. Through the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, Ron spent thousands of dollars to build the platform and install the cameras with Lloyd Brown. “And then we just crossed our fingers. It could’ve all been for nothing. But sure enough, the birds came back!”

Bald Eagle Conservation: ‘Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained’

The eagles, Ron & Rita, circled the platform for a week, Magill recalls. The raptors were as skeptical as expected at first. “Then all of a sudden, the female came down and stepped on the platform. And she stayed on there for 10-15 seconds and then flew away!” he laughs. “And we said ah, that’s it, they’re freaked out by it.”

Then, about an hour later, “She came back with these big sticks in her talons. And the male comes back with big sticks… And they start building a nest!”

Ron & Rita's chicks are growing fast!! Check them out at https://t.co/xwS3fnwvhT pic.twitter.com/iT7Tx6m7Ys — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) January 18, 2022

It was happening. Through the live bald eagle cams, Ron Magill, Zoo Miami, and the world would watch as bald eagles Ron & Rita built their nest. In a few weeks time, the pair began bringing in softer materials – grasses and the like – to fill out the massive structure. “And that’s when we knew she was going to lay!” Ron continues excitedly.

“Then, believe it or not, on Thanksgiving Eve, I was watching it live as it happened… I saw her get up, and she got all ruffled up! And she sat, and she shook, and then stood up and there was an egg underneath! We just watched her lay this egg live on camera!” he grins of Rita. “Then, on Saturday, she laid the second one!”

Ron & Rita: American Conservation Icons

Once the nest held eggs, bald eagles Ron & Rita began co-parenting their offspring as the species does. “One brings in fish for the other, then they swap. They switch duties. He incubates for a while, then she incubates for a while.”

With an incubation period between 33 and 36 days, the chick’s hatch date was scheduled for right around New Years Day. “And I’m just thinking, ‘What an incredible story it would be if they successfully hatch these chicks and fledge these chicks,” Ron recalls.

Here we are in late January of 2022 and sure enough, Ron & Rita continue to co-parent thriving chicks R-1 and R-2. This is no small victory, either. “Only about 50% of bald eagle parents successfully fledge their chicks,” Ron cites. “There’s a lot of challenges. Even if they hatch the chicks, to raise the chicks to fledgling age, there are all kinds of issues that can come up.”

Ron Magill is a self-professed realist, and he’s tried to make this clear in his website’s description of the bald eagle cam. “But gosh if it works,” he says, “it will be one of the great feel good stories of the new year.”

And as January 2022 comes to a close with two bald eagle chicks growing strong in Ron Magill’s nest, we couldn’t agree more.