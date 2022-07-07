High West Taste Test: Jay Cutler and Brandon Try Three Bottles of the Whiskey from the West

“Another week, another bourbon,” Brandon shared as he and Jay Cutler returned for another edition of Outsider’s Bourbon Taste Test. This week, we’re heading out West to try one of the better, reasonably priced bourbons on the market – High West. As Fourth of July celebrations went on yesterday and over the weekend, it seemed an appropriate theme for today’s drinks.

“Well, I’ve been thinking about what I wanted to do today,” Brandon says in the clip. “I was thinking America, the West, and realized we haven’t done a solid entry in the bourbon world… High West Distillery.”

“Love High West,” Jay said once he found out what they were drinking.

The guys break open three bottles from High West Distillery out of Park City, Utah. Jay and Brandon taste test High West’s Bourbon, Double Rye, and Rendezvous Rye in this week’s edition of Outsider’s Bourbon Taste Test.

“The boys head out west this #4thofjuly, with a little help from @drinkhighwest,” Outsider’s Instagram account captioned the video.

High West Bourbon

Nose : Light caramel and sweet vanilla

: Light caramel and sweet vanilla Palate : Rich and earthy on the palate with well balanced flavors of candy corn, honey nougat and sweet corn bread biscuits

: Rich and earthy on the palate with well balanced flavors of candy corn, honey nougat and sweet corn bread biscuits Finish : Very smooth finish

: Very smooth finish Proof : 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume

: 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $34.99

By the sound of it, both Jay and Brandon have not only tried High West’s spirits previously, but they both enjoy their products. To start out with, they’re testing the distillery’s classic bourbon, which goes for $35 and is 46% ABV, 92 Proof.

“It’s so good,” Brandon says after his first drink. “It’s kinda got that like honey, citrusy, lemony.”

“Clean, a little sweet to it,” Jay adds. “Very drinkable, maybe a little bit too drinkable.”

“I know,” Brandon agreed. “I could get in a lot of trouble if I was working late at night.

“Next thing you know, half a bottle’s gone,” Jay amusingly said.

High West Double Rye

Nose : Mint, clove, cinnamon, licorice root, pine nuts, and dark chocolate, with a surprising dose of gin botanicals throughout

: Mint, clove, cinnamon, licorice root, pine nuts, and dark chocolate, with a surprising dose of gin botanicals throughout Palate : Rye spices up front, then menthol, mint, eucalyptus, herbal tea with wildflower honey and all spice

: Rye spices up front, then menthol, mint, eucalyptus, herbal tea with wildflower honey and all spice Finish : Sweet rye spice fades to hints of sweet vanilla and oak

: Sweet rye spice fades to hints of sweet vanilla and oak Proof : 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume

: 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $34.99

Next up is another classic from High West Distillery’s spirits – the Double Rye. This is another one of the staples from the Utah distillery that you can’t go wrong drinking. As is the case with several of their spirits, the Double Rye comes in at 46% ABV, 92 Proof. Additionally, it has the same retail price as the bourbon at $34.99.

“It’s not bitter, it’s very sweet. It’s not as cinnamon-y,” Brandon said of the Double Rye.

“Very floral, but doesn’t have that bite of bourbon,” Jay said of the spirit.

High West Rendezvous Rye

Nose : Poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, tanned leather on a well-used wooden work bench

: Poached pear, bitter orange, ground ginger, lavender, wet sandalwood, tanned leather on a well-used wooden work bench Palate : Persimmon, dried apricot, snickerdoodle, ginger chews, walnut sauce, spiced caramels in a cedar gift box

: Persimmon, dried apricot, snickerdoodle, ginger chews, walnut sauce, spiced caramels in a cedar gift box Finish : Heat builds but dies out with a light oak, cocoa powder, and mild cinnamon finish

: Heat builds but dies out with a light oak, cocoa powder, and mild cinnamon finish Proof : 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume

: 92 Proof, or 46% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $69.99

Last but not least, the guys are tasting the High West Rendezvous Rye, which is actually the distillery’s flagship spirit. These days, they’re keeping the original recipe alive through seasonal and limited releases.

“Like a darker flavor,” Brandon shared. “I guess I’ll say [the Rendezvous Rye] is my favorite. Out of the other two, I think I like the bourbon better.”

“A little smokey,” Jay said of the Rendezvous Rye. “Listen, you can pour any three of them, and I’m not going to complain at all.”

“High West; solid from top to bottom,” Brandon said of the distillery.

“I feel like I’m getting out of Kentucky and venturing out to these other places,” Jay said of recent tastings.

“Out West is where it’s at,” Brandon concluded.

Make sure to check out Jay and Brandon’s full review of High West’s three spirits in the video above. And stay tuned for more Bourbon Taste Tests on the way soon from Outsider.