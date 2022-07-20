Jay Cutler, Brandon Enjoy Bourbon On-Site at Leiper’s Fork Distillery on This Week’s Episode of ‘The Double’

We took Outsider’s The Double with Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro on the road this week as the guys traveled just southwest of Nashville to Leiper’s Fork Distillery. Jay and Brandon took a tour of the craft distillery before sitting down for another edition of our whiskey taste testing series.

Proprietor and distiller Lee L. Kennedy opened Leiper’s Fork Distillery six years ago in 2016. He’s focused on the heritage of small batch whiskey production in the area with a “goal to achieve long-term authenticity by using age-old traditions.” Outsider co-founder and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler spoke with Kennedy for an hour as the proprietor showed the Outsider crew around the distillery before the guys sat down for a whiskey taste test.

Today on The Double, we’re sippin’ on two staples of the Tennessee craft distillery – Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s Tennessee Whiskey and Bourbon Whiskey. Additionally, the guys are trying out an exclusive bottle only available at the distillery itself, which is their Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey.

Jay has already had all three whiskeys and loves them all, and Brandon’s right there with him. Leiper’s Fork is at the top of each of their lists when it comes to their favorite craft distilleries. That’s saying something coming from the two whiskey connoisseurs. So let’s jump right into the tasting as the guys try out all three bottles on-site at Leiper’s Fork Distillery.

Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s Tennessee Whiskey

Tasting Notes : Milk chocolate, roasted coffee, ripe plum, dark cherry and honey nose. A complex palate of caramel, red berries and baking spices. Complexity increases as it rests in the glass.

: Milk chocolate, roasted coffee, ripe plum, dark cherry and honey nose. A complex palate of caramel, red berries and baking spices. Complexity increases as it rests in the glass. Mash Bill : 70% Corn, 15% Rye, 15% Malted Barley

: 70% Corn, 15% Rye, 15% Malted Barley Age : 4 Years Old

: 4 Years Old Proof : 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume

: 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $79.99

Jay and Brandon are starting out the tasting with one of Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s flagship spirits. First up on The Double, we’re tasting the distillery’s Tennessee Whiskey. For Brandon’s tastes, it doesn’t get any better than this particular bottle when we’re talking whiskeys.

“That is so good,” Brandon said of the Tennessee Whiskey.

“It’s really good,” Jay agreed.

“I mean by far, no question, my favorite whiskey. Ever,” Brandon said, sharing high praise for the spirit.

“Bold statement,” Jay responded.

“It’s super smooth,” Brandon continued. “But I think the thing I love the most about it is it’s got that like creaminess. It’s not that watered down whiskey feel… mouth feel.”

Leiper’s Fork Distillery’s Bourbon Whiskey

Tasting Notes : Aromas of nutty caramel apple, dark chocolate, light oak and brown sugar. A delicate palate of warm vanilla, butterscotch, and dried dark fruit. Soft and sweet.

: Aromas of nutty caramel apple, dark chocolate, light oak and brown sugar. A delicate palate of warm vanilla, butterscotch, and dried dark fruit. Soft and sweet. Mash Bill : 70% Corn, 15% Wheat, 15% Malted Barley

: 70% Corn, 15% Wheat, 15% Malted Barley Age : 4 Years Old

: 4 Years Old Proof : 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume

: 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $79.99

Next up, the guys are trying out the distillery’s other main offering, the Bourbon Whiskey. Leiper’s Fork’s other flagship spirit shares an almost identical mash bill, but swaps out the 15% rye grain for 15% wheat grain.

As Jay reminded viewers once again, for a whiskey to be a bourbon though, it has to consist of at least 51% corn. This particular product’s mash bill includes 70% corn, so we’ve checked that box and then some. The guys enjoy this offering as well as they describe some of the tasting notes of the Bourbon Whiskey.

“The nose is totally different to me than the whiskey. Chocolate notes, brown sugar notes,” Brandon said on The Double.

“You get that wheat note in there too,” Jay added.

Leiper’s Fork Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey (Distillery Exclusive)

Mash Bill : 70% Corn, 15% Wheat, 15% Malted Barley

: 70% Corn, 15% Wheat, 15% Malted Barley Age : 5 Years, 3 Months Old

: 5 Years, 3 Months Old Proof : 110 Proof, or 55% Alcohol by Volume

: 110 Proof, or 55% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: N/A

Last but not least, Jay and Brandon are testing out one of Leiper’s Fork’s specialty bottles that are sold exclusively on-site at the distillery. The guys are drinking the Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey. Even though it has a higher ABV and is 110 Proof compared to the other two, Jay points out that it doesn’t drink like a 110. However, it has a similar flavor profile as Jay points out.

“Same profile,” Jay says of the distillery exclusive comparing it to the flagship bourbon. “Little deeper.

“More robust,” Brandon chimed in. “Fantastic.”

“So good,” Jay said before plugging the distillery with good reason. “Check ’em out. And if you’re in the area, stop by here. It’s a cool spot. They’re doing some fun stuff. They’ve got food trucks here, they’ve got events, you can do tours. You can do whatever you want.”

Well, maybe not whatever you want, but you get the idea. Visiting Leiper’s Fork Distillery is a must for any whiskey lovers that live or are visiting the Nashville area. Just a short 45-minute drive outside of Music City, it’s well worth the detour.

We’ll be back next week with another episode of The Double. In fact, Brandon told Jay he’s got something “fun, really fun” planned for next week, so you won’t want to miss it.