Lunch Break at the Outsider Offices: Meeting the Team and Cornhole Trivia

I’m Lindsey Nance and I joined Outsider this week after spending four years at WSMV News4 Nashville as a traffic anchor and host. While I loved my time in local news, I am eager for this change (and an alarm clock that doesn’t go off at 1 am). I’ll be hosting new shows and series that cover a range of Nashville, sports and lifestyle content. To kick things off, we hosted a Lunch Break live stream from the Outsider HQ to answer your questions and fire up the grill.

While the guys grilled up burgers, I got to grill them on their cornhole knowledge in preparation for Jay’s big tournament.

We answer viewer questions about my transition from local news, Jay’s best football memories, and favorite hidden restaurants, and release new details about Outside Beers. Stay tuned until the end to hear our latest deals for our most popular hats and a preview of our upcoming NASCAR Event on Thursday, June 23rd.

Lunch Break is a live series in which the Outsider team gets to eat good food, answer y’all’s questions, and listen to live acoustic music. You (and your office) can join us for a lunch break biweekly on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube. In the meantime, be sure to submit questions to me, Jay and Outsider via our Twitter, Instagram, or Tik Tok. Talk again soon!