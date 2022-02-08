Marty Smith Explains Why Betting Against Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl Is a ‘Bad Decision’

Joe Burrow has been an underdog all postseason long as the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. That has not mattered one bit for the former LSU National Champion. Nope. Burrow has guided the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in thirty-three years against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s an SEC QB vs. SEC QB slate this year between Burrow and Matthew Stafford. However, on this week’s edition of The Marty Smith Podcast, Marty explained why betting against Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl is a bad decision.

In the latest episode, Wes asks Marty about Mr. Burrow and Marty tells him, “Betting against Joe Burrow at this point is a bad decision.” Still, the Rams have done everything a Los Angeles fan could ask by trading for guys like OBJ, Stafford and Von Miller to gear up for this Super Bowl run. Burrow is going up against a team on Sunday that was built to win this year. The Bengals were not supposed to even make the playoffs.

This game matters a lot for Burrow, who can become the first quarterback to win a National Title, the Heisman, and a Super Bowl. It’s never been done before. It also matters a lot to Stafford and his legacy. After spending all of his prime in a losing situation in Detroit, now Stafford has the biggest of opportunities against Cincy on Sunday. Marty tells Wes, “Matt Stafford wins this game. Matt Stafford is a hall-of-famer.”

Lauren Alaina Joins The Marty Smith Podcast

Later on in the episode, Marty has the opportunity to speak with a country music star in Lauren Alaina. The two discuss a myriad of topics on the podcast.

One of the items they hit on was Alaina singing the National Anthem at the World Series for the Atlanta Braves. Funny enough, Lauren shares with Marty, “I’m gonna tell you my daddy is a Braves fan. It’s the only reason I did that deal so my daddy could go to the World Series. I think that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life.”

Lauren could not have been more nervous about performing the National Anthem in the World Series for the Braves vs. Astros game in Atlanta. One of the reasons she revealed was because she messed it up at one point growing up. Because of it, people were ugly to her and it was a tough experience. She talked about how people really don’t like it when you mess it up.

Marty and Lauren also talk about the Opry, past relationships, her career, and her battle with depression. You can listen to the full episode of The Marty Smith Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.