Marty Smith’s Joe Burrow Story Is the Most Joe Burrow Thing You’ll Hear All Week

The legend of Joe Burrow seems to grow on a weekly basis these days. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback who just led his team to the Super Bowl in only his second year in the NFL seems to get everything right on and off the field. From clutch plays on the gridiron to smoking cigars after huge wins to hilarious quips in interviews to his gameday outfits to his myriad of nicknames, Joe Burrow is quickly becoming everyone’s favorite quarterback.

Iconic stories of Burrow have already circulated since his playing days at LSU. After transferring from Ohio State, Joey Franchise (there’s many more nicknames to come) led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season capped off with a national championship. He also took home the Heisman Trophy that year in 2019.

Now, only two years later, he has the opportunity to accomplish something that’s never been done before. If Jackpot Joey (told you) wins the big game on Feb. 13, he’ll be the first quarterback to ever win the Heisman, a college national championship, and the Super Bowl. We’re talking one-of-one territory here, folks, and in a three-year span at that.

Well, we’ve got one more great story from Outsider’s very own Marty Smith to add to the pile of Joe Shiesty anecdotes. It perfectly encapsulates who the quarterback is, and that no matter the situation, Joe Burrow will never falter from being Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow ‘Oozes Authenticity’

During a recent episode of Outsider’s “The Marty Smith Podcast,” the host opened up about Burrow’s authenticity. “He is exactly who he is, and he’s not faking it,” Smith explained. “He oozes authenticity, and that is so rare today. Not only does he ooze that authenticity that’s so rare, he wins!”

The 25-year-old is well-known for his accomplishments on the field, and equally for being himself off of it. In what’s becoming a tradition, cameras have famously captured him smoking cigars after big games. It’s not for the cameras by the way, it’s something Smokin’ Joe (might be his most appropriate nickname) simply enjoys during celebrations… and so does his dad.

The more things change.. the more they stay the same. pic.twitter.com/5dKqVKuaPw — Outsider (@outsider) January 30, 2022

Following the Bengals’ AFC Championship win on Sunday, reporters got another legendary quote out of the quarterback. His gameday outfit could’ve been likened to a modern day Joe Namath in a fur coat, iced out jewelry included. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had to commend the quarterback for the look, which he amusingly compared to an old photo of himself.

After the game, reporters seemed confused by the flashy clothes and jewelry. Was the outfit an inside joke? Was his jewelry even real? “They’re definitely real. I think I make too much money to have fake ones, so they’re real,” Joe Cool said with an almost embarrassed smile and a laugh.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones."pic.twitter.com/q0wIfYVPyo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2022

Here’s the thing, Joe Burrow wasn’t even being arrogant there. The reporter asked a silly question, and he got a silly, albeit honest answer. Likewise, when the quarterback was recorded by NFL Films mid-game saying, “Just put in my hands. It’s over,” that wasn’t about Joe Brrrr being cocky. Burrow simply trusts himself and knows that when the game is on the line, there’s a damn good chance he’s going to come through in the clutch. Most of the time, you can take that to the bank.

A Cat Surfing On a Slice Of Pizza

Since you have more context for Joe Burrow’s personality, let’s get back to Marty Smith’s story. As mentioned, Burrow originally attended Ohio State and played as a backup to J.T. Barrett and Stephen Collier. After transferring to LSU and becoming their starting quarterback, Barrett and Collier visited their old friend in Baton Rouge one weekend. The quarterbacks came to see Joey B play on Saturday and stayed with him in his apartment. Take it from here, Marty.

“They’re staying in Joe’s apartment, it’s the middle of the night,” Smith says on his podcast. “I mean it’s 2 or 3 in the morning. JT Barrett is passed out asleep. Him and Stephen are passed out. And Burrow comes and rustles them awake. They wake up and are like, ‘What’s wrong? What time is it? What’s going on? Is everything okay, you alright?’ And Joe Burrow’s like, ‘Yea, hey, I want to show you guys this t-shirt I got. Look how awesome this t-shirt is.'”

“The t-shirt is a cat surfing on a slice of pizza. And that’s why he woke them up. He woke them up to share this t-shirt with them in the middle of the night. The night before a HUGE football game, ‘Hey fellas, look at this t-shirt I got. It’s a cat surfing on a slice of pizza.’ That’s Joe Burrow,” Marty Smith concluded his hilarious story.

It’s Super Bowl Burrow’s world, and we’re all just livin’ in it.