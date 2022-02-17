The Marty Smith Podcast: Ashley Cooke Says Getting Song on ‘Yellowstone’ Would Be ‘Absolute Dream’

Yellowstone isn’t just a show, it’s a cultural phenomenon. When it airs, millions of fans tune in to stay up to date with the Duttons. More than that, though, many fans discover new music through the modern western. Acts like Shane Smith & The Saints, Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and more have found new audiences after their music appears on the show. Zach Bryan, an Outsider favorite, watched his star climb rapidly after his song “Condemned” showed up in a season 3 episode of Yellowstone. Up-and-coming Nashville-based country singer and TikTok star Ashley Cooke hopes to hear her music on the show one day.

Ashely Cooke rose to prominence along with a handful of other country music TikTokers from the 615 House. Last year, she dropped, “Good Goodbye” a single with country star Jimmie Allen which further boosted her signal. Currently, she’s on the road with Cole Swindell.

Ashley Cooke Dreams of Landing a Song on Yellowstone

Recently, Ashley Cooke appeared on The Marty Smith Podcast. She and Marty talked about a laundry list of things from Valentine’s Day to shotgunning beers and more. At one point, their shared love for all things Yellowstone came up. Of course, the prospect of getting a song on the show was part of the conversation. Cooke said, “That would be an absolute dream. I’m obsessed with that show.”

Ashley Cooke even has a song in mind for Yellowstone. However, it isn’t one that any of her fans have heard. “There’s a song I have in my up-and-coming releases I haven’t told anybody about yet but kind of a more like western-sounding song,” she told Marty Smith.

Cooke Would Be in Good Company

If Ashley Cooke landed a song on Yellowstone, her name would be in a long list of great artists who have shared their songs with the show. More than that, though, Cooke would join her friend Lainey Wilson on that list.

While on the subject, Ashley Cooke mentioned that she is friends with Lainey Wilson. She added that she loved hearing Wilson’s song “Things a Man Oughta Know” on Yellowstone.

Wilson actually found herself featured prominently in the season 4 finale episode of Yellowstone. During commercial breaks, she played “Working Overtime” and “Rolling Stone” in addition to “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Additionally, Lainey Wilson took time between songs to talk about how much the show means to her and why she, like many others, was immediately hooked. “I grew up around a lot of cowboys. My daddy’s a cowboy and I watched season 1 of Yellowstone and I freaked out,” she recalled. “I felt like I was seriously watching my family on TV because I truly just felt this connection right away to the show.”