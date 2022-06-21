The Marty Smith Podcast, Jay Cutler, and Outsider Kicking off NASCAR Ally 400 Weekend in Nashville with Whiskey Jam Event at Losers Bar & Grill

Marty Smith, Jay Cutler and Outsider all at the NASCAR Ally 400 Weekend?! Now that’s what we call a Grand Slam.

On June 23, Outsider’s stock car fanatics and podcasters Marty Smith and Jay Cutler will both be hosting their shows for double the coverage and entertainment before the NASCAR Ally 400 Weekend.

Both Jay and Marty will host their individual podcasts live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter on June 23rd at Winners Bar & Grill. Listeners can tune in from their phones or head to the bar and get a front-row seat to the shows. However you decide to tune in, you won’t want to miss the exclusive conversations. Each podcast will feature big-name guests and VIPs to break down expectations and discuss crucial topics regarding the race. Names will be revealed as we get closer to #NASHCAR weekend.

How to Attend Outsider and NASCAR’s Tailgate at Losers Bar & Grill

If the back-to-back podcasts don’t already have you racing to Nashville, Outsider is teaming up with NASCAR to host a tailgating event with Whiskey Jam at the fellow local bar, Losers Bar & Grill, right after Jay and Marty’s podcast. We’ve already released the insane line-up that will be attending the event. And it’s sure to be a legendary start to a long weekend of top-notch racing, music and beer.

Here’s who you can see at the tailgate:

Ian Munsick

Walker Montgomery

Alana Springsteen

Tim Dugger

Jason Nix

Dalton Dover

Daniel B. Marshall

Taylor Austin Dye

The Whiskey Jam event will also feature DJ JD to help keep spirits high as racers gather at the starting line. Kicking off at 6 p.m. on June 23, the rooftop tailgate is for NASCAR fans 21 and older. There is no fee to attend, so be sure to mark your calendar and get there early!

Outsider’s Jay Cutler Hosts Tailgate Artist at Lunch Hour

Recently, Outsider has invited one of the tailgate artists to its biweekly Lunch Break to give fans a taste of what’s to come next week. Earlier this month, Kentucky-native Taylor Austin Dye shared a few beers and laughs with Jay Cutler and the Outsider staff.

Take a listen to her song “Water Me Down”:

Following the tailgate fun, on Friday, the Nashville Superspeedway practices will begin with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at 3 p.m., Xfinity Series at 4:35 p.m. and Cup Series at 5:30 p.m.

As we count down the days until the NASCAR Ally 400, more details about the weekend and race will become available. Be sure to stay tuned and follow Outsider, Jay Cutler and Marty Smith on social media for updates and exclusive details.