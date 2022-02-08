The Marty Smith Podcast: Lauren Alaina Talks National Anthem, the Opry, and Jon Pardi

Welcome all to this week’s episode of The Marty Smith Podcast here at Outsider. Marty had the opportunity to interview the country music superstar Lauren Alaina for the program. The two talked about a range of different topics such as singing the National Anthem, becoming “instantly famous,” and even about her fellow country star Jon Pardi.

Our host had to ask about Alaina singing the National Anthem at the World Series for the Atlanta Braves. Hilariously enough, Lauren shares with Marty, “I’m gonna tell you my daddy is a Braves fan. It’s the only reason I did that deal so my daddy could go to the World Series. I think that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life.”

Lauren shared with Marty she had messed up the anthem in the past, and some folks said some really ugly things to her in response. “It’s not a song you’re allowed to mess up,” she said.

She also opened up about how it all got started for her in the music industry. Alain talked about her book where she wrote about her rise to fame, and told Marty, “I became instantly famous, not instantly successful.”

Part of that fame led to an amazing story about a night at the Opry where she saw her dad in the crowd. She knew it was him because when she was a kid she would hold her dad’s hand with her pinky. In the crowd that night, she saw her dad’s pinky. “When I saw my dad there I knew it was happening,” Lauren told Marty.

She also tells a story about her friend Jon Pardi involving an ex-boyfriend and a rogue middle-finger. Lauren hilariously tells Marty, “Jon Pardi gets to vet all the boyfriends. If Jon Pardi thinks you’re not good enough, I’m gonna listen.”

On this week’s edition of the program, Marty kicks things off by catching up with his co-host Wes Blankenship of DawgsHQ and On3. It’s been a rough couple of days for Wes. Something that Marty quickly finds out. As Wes tells it, he is battling the always-terrible struggle with food poisoning. However, he may now know exactly what the culprit is: an expired charcuterie board.

It was Wes’s daughter’s second birthday day party and he told Marty all about the experience. Along with his daughter’s love of tents, funny enough, the duo talked about Wes completing Dry January. (Excluding the UGA National Championship, of course.) And then, how Wes had some fun with some sugar and some drinks at the party.

Marty has had quite a busy week, too, has celebrated Laney’s birthday and traveled to Auburn to watch Bruce Pearl’s No. 1 Auburn Tigers in “The Jungle” as they call it. The host could not be enthralled by the team Pearl has on his hands this season, headlined by a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Jabari Smith. To get there, though, Marty caught a flight.