Outside Beers: Jay Cutler, Jason Taste Sam Adams Summer Ale and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy

As we edge deeper into summer and the heat continues to rise, sometimes you just need a good seasonal beer to help unwind and cool off. That’s why this week on Outside Beers, Jay Cutler and Jason are trying out two summer staples in the beer world: Sam Adams Summer Ale and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy.

In previous episodes, the guys have tested out local Tennessee brews, they drank local beers in the Dominican Republic, and have tried out other selections from breweries in Cincinnati and Baltimore. Yet this week, we’re tasting two popular domestic beers that pair perfectly with summer. One hails from Boston, Massachusetts and the other is brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

However, as soon as Outside Beers gets going, the guys had to show off Outsider’s upcoming accessory for your favorite beer. In the near future, we’re releasing an Outsider beer can insulator to keep your favorite beverage cold while lookin’ good at the same time. Plus, there’s a convenient bottle opener built into the bottom of the product. Hat tip to Jay Cutler for coming up with that idea. First up on the menu though, the guys slide a Sam Adams Summer Ale into the new insulators and give them a taste.

“I already know I’m gonna hate this. But I’m gonna do it anyway,” Jay Cutler hilariously said of the Sam Adams seasonal beer before he tried it. “ I lied. I like it!”

“It’s great,” Jason agreed.

“What is this? Have you had it before?” Jay asked Jason.

“Yea, I went to college in Boston,” Jason answered.

Of course, everyone in the Boston area that drinks beer has had Sam Adams and its various seasonal beers at some point. Hence Jason’s familiarity with their Summer Ale. Pressing forward though, next up we’re testing Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy.

The Guys Try Their Second Summer Brew On ‘Outside Beers’

Leinenkugel’s may sound like it would be an imported beer, and you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking so. Dating back to 1867, Jacob Leinenkugel pulled from his German heritage when crafting his beers in Wisconsin. His family-inspired recipes are now being carried on by the sixth generation of Leinenkugels. Yet in recent years, their seasonal Summer Shandy has become so popular you can find it almost anywhere in the nation.

Before they took their first sip of the shandy on Outside Beers, Jay found his first issue with the beer. He couldn’t figure out how to pronounce the brewery’s name.

“Summer Shandy… How do you say that?” Jay amusingly asked Jason.

“Leinenkugel’s,” Jason said aloud before noticing the can’s artwork. “That’s cool, look at that. Water skiing on a lake.”

“Goodness. Just drink the beer,” Jay said as he shook his head.

“I like it, it’s cool,” Jason responded.

“Nope. Uh-uh,” Jay hilariously remarked after only one sip.

“Really? That’s refreshing. Very lemony,” Jason said defending the beer.

“It’s too lemony. It’s like lemonade,” Jay shared.

“I like lemon,” Jason added.

“Well, I like lemon too, I just don’t like lemon beer,” Jay concluded.

So there you have it. Jason is all for the Summer Shandy during these hot months. In contrast, Jay wasn’t exactly impressed. Overall, the guys loved Sam Adams Summer Ale, but we’ve got a split decision on Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy. That does it for this week’s edition of Outside Beers. Stay tuned for more beer tastings coming your way soon.