The Double: Jay Cutler and Brandon Taste 3 Montana Bourbons While in Big Sky for Total Archery Challenge

This week Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro took The Double to Big Sky, Montana. They were in town for Total Archery Challenge and it’s the perfect atmosphere to sip some bourbon. However, they’re doing something special this episode. All of the whiskey they’re sampling is made in Montana-based distilleries. As the old saying goes, “When in Rome…”

The Double Takes on Montana Bourbon

Jay and Brandon recorded this episode of The Double on a crisp morning while sitting on the deck. The mountains in the background provided the perfect backdrop for their bourbon breakfast. In the beginning, Jay doesn’t seem too enthused about the breakfast buffet they’re looking at. “It’s morning time and we’re going to drink more bourbon,” he says dryly. As Brandon pours the first shot, Jay adds, “Less is more today.” However, don’t let his comments fool you. They’re both ready to wade through the weeds of Big Sky Country’s local bourbon.

Willie’s Distillery Bighorn Bourbon

Tasting Notes: Ethanol front with heavy sweet corn followed by herbal notes. Short cinnamon-spice finish.

Ethanol front with heavy sweet corn followed by herbal notes. Short cinnamon-spice finish. Proof: 80 proof (40% Alcohol by Volume

80 proof (40% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $50

“Sweet,” Brandon said after sampling the first bourbon for this week’s episode of The Double, “Sweet alcohol.” Jay agreed with his assessment. “Super sweet. Very light, very sweet. No real burn.” However, Jay isn’t sure if Willie’s Bighorn is actually smooth or if he’s just consumed so much bourbon while in Montana that his taste buds are fried.

Thinking a little deeper about Bighorn, Jay said, “I’ll tell you what, throw some of this in your coffee in the morning, you might have something.

Bozeman Spirits Jim Bridger Bourbon

Mash Bill: 60% corn, 4% Montana barley, 36% Montana Rye

60% corn, 4% Montana barley, 36% Montana Rye Proof: 90 proof (45% Alcohol by Volume)

90 proof (45% Alcohol by Volume) Age: Aged at least one year in new American White Oak barrels

Aged at least one year in new American White Oak barrels MSRP: $45

For the second bottle for this week’s episode of The Double, the fellas chose Jim Bridger Bourbon from Bozeman Spirits. We’ve got a split decision on this one. Brandon’s initial impression is “Not a fan.” When Jay asked why he stated that there was no burn. Brandon likes a little burn in his bourbon.

Jay, on the other hand, doesn’t hate it. “I’m not mad,” he said. Then, he added that if he was in town and had some friends coming over and wanted to serve them something local, he’d buy a bottle of Jim Bridger.

Bozeman Spirits Bobcat Gold Bourbon

Mash Bill: 75% corn, 20% rye, 5% malted barley

75% corn, 20% rye, 5% malted barley Proof: 84 proof (42% Alcohol by Volume)

84 proof (42% Alcohol by Volume) Age: Aged one year in new American White Oak barrels, yearly limited release

Aged one year in new American White Oak barrels, yearly limited release MSRP: $50

It looks like the fellas saved the best for last on this week’s episode of The Double. Both Brandon and Jay agreed that they liked it more than the Jim Bridger. Neither of them had complaints about the honey-sweet whiskey.

Next Week on The Double

If you liked watching Brandon and Jay do their high-proof blind taste test, you’re going to want to keep your eyes out for the next episode of The Double. Before the end of this episode, Brandon said, “I got another fun one for next week. Another blinder.”