Jay Cutler and Brandon Taste 3 Bottles From 1792 Bourbon: The Double

The Double co-hosts Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro are traveling this week. So, they decided to take the show on the road with them, or more accurately in the air. The guys are flying to Maine to go on a moose hunt, which will be the first time either of them have been in the state. Brandon made sure to bring a special treat for the flight though as we’re doing another whiskey taste test from 38,000-feet up in the sky.

To start out the show, the co-hosts talked a bit about their moose hunting trip to Maine. Brandon also asked Jay about how he got into hunting. Like many hunters, Jay Cutler’s father is who introduced him to the outdoors and hunting. The former NFL quarterback grew up hunting with his dad, but didn’t have time for it during most of his playing career. He occasionally would hunt during his team’s Bye week each season. But he really didn’t get back into hunting until the last few years of his career and after he retired. Eventually though, the conversation turned to what we’re all here for – the whiskey.

Full disclaimer from the guys, drinking whiskey at 7:45 a.m. high up in the air isn’t ideal. But the show must go on, so Jay and Brandon are here to take one for the team… even if they end up drunk by the time they make it to Maine. Jay has no idea what selections Brandon brought on the plane. The guys are going to be tasting a few different spirits from 1792 Bourbon out of Bardstown, Kentucky.

“That was probably quite a pour for first thing in the morning,” Brandon said as he gave Jay his glass. “And you know that alcohol is more intense up in the air.”

“Is that true?” Jay Cutler asked.

“Oh yea,” Brandon answered. “There’s a good chance we could be hammered by wheels down.”

“When in Maine,” Jay joked as the guys cheersed their first drink of the day.

1792 Small Batch Bourbon

Color : Amber

: Amber Nose : Complex with notes of smooth vanilla, sweet caramel, and deep oak

: Complex with notes of smooth vanilla, sweet caramel, and deep oak Palate : Bold rye spice mingles with dark fruit and sweet caramel

: Bold rye spice mingles with dark fruit and sweet caramel Finish : Long and lingering with hints of cocoa

: Long and lingering with hints of cocoa Proof : 93.7 Proof, or 46.85% Alcohol by Volume

: 93.7 Proof, or 46.85% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $24.99

First up, we’re testing out Barton 1792 Distillery’s flagship 1792 Small Batch Bourbon. The distillery’s official website shares that the Small Batch is made from their signature “high rye” recipe. The guys usually like anything heavy on rye grains, so let’s see what they think.

“I like it,” Jay Cutler said after taking his first sip on The Double.

“It’s a great little sipper,” Brandon shared. “I mean for $25, great flavor, great nose. I don’t really want to say smooth. It’s not burning, but still has a little bit of a kick.”

“It’s got a little kick, but it’s 7:45 a.m.,” Jay added.

“When I drink bourbon in the morning…,” Brandon hilariously said.

“I want my bourbon to be smooth in the morning,” Jay joked.

1792 Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Color : Amber

: Amber Nose : Charred oak and fresh mint

: Charred oak and fresh mint Palate : Subtle caramel apple tones

: Subtle caramel apple tones Finish : Lingering essence of coffee and black pepper

: Lingering essence of coffee and black pepper Proof : 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume

: 100 Proof, or 50% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $49.99

Next up, we’ve got our second offering from the distillery – the 1792 Bottled in Bond Bourbon. This is an ode to the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 that “ revolutionized the quality of American whiskey.” This particular spirit carries on the tradition of the well-aged bourbon that was established over 100 years ago.

“So Bottled in Bond, 1792,” Brandon said as he tasted the whiskey. “So good.”

“I didn’t know 1792 had that many lines,” Jay Cutler admitted.

“They’ve actually got this, they’ve got a 12-year, they’ve got a Sweet Wheat,” Brandon explained.

“They’ve got a sweet wheat?” Jay said as his interest peaked.

We don’t have the 12-year or the Sweet Wheat this week, but we do have one more from the distillery to try out on The Double.

1792 Full Proof Bourbon

Color : Amber

: Amber Tasting Notes : Deep and smoky taste, superbly balanced with sweet vanilla and notes of caramel

: Deep and smoky taste, superbly balanced with sweet vanilla and notes of caramel Proof : 125 Proof, or 62.5% Alcohol by Volume

: 125 Proof, or 62.5% Alcohol by Volume MSRP: $59.99

Last but not least, we’re testing out the distillery’s 1792 Full Proof Bourbon. If you watch The Double regularly, you know Brandon loves his high-proof whiskeys.

“Chocolatey,” Brandon said after taking a sip.

“125 [Proof]? That’s what this is?” Jay Cutler asked his friend. “It’s pretty smooth. It’s actually really smooth.”

“It is smooth, yea,” Brandon agreed.

“Do you think Maine liquor stores have a good selection of bourbon?” Jay asked to end The Double before they landed.

“I don’t know, we’re gonna find out,” Brandon answered. “Good stuff. Now we’ve just gotta land, sober up…”

“… and figure out where the hell we are in Maine,” Jay amusingly concluded.

That’ll do it for another episode of The Double with Jay Cutler and Brandon Chesbro. We’ll be back next week and sippin’ on more bourbon. The guys will either be celebrating a successful moose hunt or drowning their sorrows. Either way, whiskey will help with both. Cheers, guys!