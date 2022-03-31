The Marty Smith Podcast: Ashley McBryde Talks Country Hits, Performing With Eric Church, and Her Severe Horse Accident

It’s the start of a new week here at Outsider and that means The Marty Smith Podcast is back with a new episode. Indeed, it is a jam-packed program today as country music star Ashley McBryde joins the program to talk about her career, country hits, Eric Church, and much more.

Ashley McBryde Joins The Marty Smith Podcast

To kick things off, Marty tells Ashley the story of how he first came across her music and the song “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” He was at a country music show for a different artist and was pulled aside to check out the aforementioned track. “It was one of the most badass opening stanzas you’ll ever hear,” Marty tells Ashley.

McBryde sees so much good in McBryde and asks her about her potential influence on young girls who want to follow their dreams in country music. She tells Marty, “If I can do it, you can do it.” That’s the message. You can’t dip your toes into chasing this dream, though. Ashley McBryde hilariously tells Marty on The Marty Smith Podcast that you have to have the mindset of, “If I don’t do it, I might die.”

She also talked about her terrifying fall off a horse last year. She revealed to Marty they had to do CPR on her after she suffered a really serious injury from the fall. However, amazingly, just a week later she was back on stage performing.

Wes and Marty Kick Things Off

Wes Blankenship and Marty kick things off to open the harkening back to last week’s episode where the two hosts stirred the pot a little bit when it comes to the rules for adults wearing jerseys. The guys got a lot of responses and feedback regarding the show, and they’re extremely appreciative of that. They also talked about their first cassette tape. Marty tells Wes about which album, in particular, made a huge difference in his life growing up in Virginia. At 12 or 13 years old, Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite For Destruction” was a big deal for Marty.

The guys then get into the tragic passing of legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Marty tells Wes about where he was when he heard the news and how hard it hit him in that moment. “That’s one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time,” Marty said of the band. Marty is a big fan of the band and had oddly enough just finished lead singer Dave Grohl’s book not more than a month prior. For Wes, he talks about the hit track “My Hero” by the Foo Fighters where Hawkins’ opening drum beat is a thing of legend where when you hear it you immediately know what song is about to play.

You can listen to The Marty Smith Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.