The Marty Smith Podcast: Chase Elliott Talks Joint Championship Celebration With the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs

Outsider just released another fantastic episode of The Marty Smith Podcast this week, and NASCAR fans will want to make sure to tune in. We’ve got NASCAR champion Chase Elliott on the show talking about his hometown win in Atlanta over the weekend and much more. During the interview, the 26-year-old also shared about his recent experience celebrating his 2020 championship alongside two local teams that won titles as well.

The state of Georgia has had a great run in recent history when it comes to sports. That’s something co-host Wes Blankenship, a Georgia native, reminds listeners of regularly on the show. In the last couple of years, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, the Georgia Bulldogs won a national championship, and local NASCAR hero Chase Elliott was crowned the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

In fact, all three championships were celebrated together a couple weeks ago. The College Football Hall of Fame brought all three trophies together for fans to visit and take photos with each. Plus, Elliott made an appearance and signed autographs for fans at the event that paid tribute to all things Georgia. Elliott is proud to be from Georgia, but Georgia is proud of his accomplishments on the track as well.

“And I think another really cool piece of the puzzle, you know the Braves organization and the University of Georgia, we had our trophies together a couple weeks ago at the College Football Hall of Fame… I think that’s super cool because they don’t have to do that,” Chase Elliott said on The Marty Smith Podcast. “We’re not baseball and we’re not football, right? But for them to recognize what home means to me, and at the end of the day I’m just a fan too. I’m a big Braves fan and a big Georgia fan like everyone else.”

Chase Elliott and His Team Are Looking For Another Championship in 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off, the No. 9 Chevrolet got off to a slow start. Yet they’ve come roaring back with several dominant performances in recent weeks. Sunday’s victory in Atlanta was Chase Elliott’s first checkered flag in his hometown. Plus, it’s a Cup Series-leading third win of the season for the driver. It also marked two wins in the last three races along with a second place finish just last week.

The team’s impressive form has Elliott sitting atop the leaderboard of Cup Series standings in first place. They want to keep up their momentum in the second leg of the season. If they do, the Hendrick Motorsports team will have their eye on another championship later this year. This week though, Elliott is reflecting on his first victory at his home track in Atlanta. Host Marty Smith asked Elliott to share his emotions a couple days after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“For me, I’ve watched other drivers over the years win at their home tracks,” Chase Elliott said on The Marty Smith Podcast. “Racing’s different, right? It’s not like you have home games and away games. But I guess that’s kinda as close as a home game as you get.”

“I’ve watched that happen, and you can always kinda recognize when something means a lot to someone,” Elliott continued. “But I’m not sure you fully understand it until you get in the arena and you go to battle at a place that’s literally an hour from my house. You show up to the track, and I don’t know what the percentage of people wearing 9 hats was. But it was a lot, a lot more than you normally see. So when you feel like it’s a home game, it just has a special meaning to you.”

The guys talk to Chase Elliott about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast. Make sure to check out their entire conversation below, or listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.