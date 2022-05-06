The Marty Smith Podcast: Dusty Slay Remembers His Worst Performance

Seven or so years ago, Dusty Slay stood up in front of a crowd in Columbus, Georgia at a joint called The Loft, as he explained on The Marty Smith Podcast. It was here that he discovered that dirty jokes can either be a huge hit or a disastrous miss.

“I was trying some new jokes. They were a bit dirtier, but they had been working well,” the comedian shared.

The only problem was that Slay didn’t have his typical audience of strangers with a good sense of humor. This time, he knew members in the crowd – and a little too well.

“My dad and his wife and his cousin and his wife and some people from their church all came and if you’re dirty, and it’s working, everybody can just look past it. They can be you know what it was dirty, but you are getting laughs. It’s hard to argue,” Slay said. “But when you’re dirty, and you’re bombing, it just looks awful.”

Slay Remembers a Key Choice His Audience Made That Night

Another central part of performances at The Loft was the toast at the end when the host would ask the crowd whether they wanted a “clean” toast or a “dirty” one. Most of the time, according to what Dusty Slay reported on The Marty Smith Podcast, audiences would choose the latter option. But this time, the devoted churchgoers wanted to keep the performance as clean as they possibly could.

“And even she was taken aback. She didn’t know what to do,” Slay remembered. “I don’t even think she had a clean toast.”

Needless to say, Dusty Slay decided against telling his “lotion jokes” that may have been a little too explicit for this audience.

“You can imagine what they were about,” Slay cheekily told Smith.

Dusty Slay Relives the Time Neal McCoy Stole His Thunder at Grand Ole Opry on Marty Smith Podcast

Slay’s performance in Georgia wasn’t the only fluke he has ever experienced. In fact, there was a time at the Grand Ole Opry when Slay’s comedy routine played second fiddle to Neal McCoy’s sense of humor.

“You know, oftentimes, the music can get so serious that it’s a nice break to have comedy. I think the worst show the worst performance I’ve had there was when I followed Neal McCoy, and I think it’s because Neal McCoy got so wild,” Slay admitted. “He went out into the audience. He had his basically his own comedy show anyway, and then I come out to do comedy and I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t sing.’ It’s not fair when people can sing and be funny.”

Aside from his performance following Neal McCoy, Dusty Slay has enough talent on stage that he won’t be needing vocal lessons anytime soon. Let’s just hope that his future audiences don’t mind a lotion joke or two.