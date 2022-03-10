The Marty Smith Podcast: Frank Caliendo Reveals Impact of John Madden Impression on His Career

Hilarious comedian Frank Caliendo is known for a variety of voices and impressions over the years. One of his most iconic impressions, though, was of the late NFL Hall of Famer John Madden. Madden was as big as it gets in the NFL both for his coaching with the Oakland Raiders to his broadcasting on Monday Night Football with Al Michaels. Madden was simply one of the best. So, only it was only natural that Marty Smith kicked off his conversation on the podcast with Frank Caliendo asking him about his impressions of Madden and he revealed the impact that the late broadcaster and coach had on his career.

Caliendo told Marty and Wes, “Well, at first, Madden didn’t really like me.” He goes on to explain that Madden and other big-time figures like him did not really know how to take those impressions. He also recalled the first time he met John Madden and the look the latter had on his face cracked both Marty and Wes up. However, what brought Madden around on the impression was that his grandkids laughed and so he got it after the fact.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drQDlZiFWe0 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fellowshipping with Frank (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drQDlZiFWe0)

Frank Caliendo On Marty’s Accent

Marty and Frank change gears a little bit after this. Caliendo is an expert at doing impressions, but he reveals to Marty that his particular southern accent is really interesting to him. He said, “You articulate every single word.” He continued, “You have the southern drawl and the articulation.” This is a different way of speaking in the South, and one that Caliendo loves about the way Marty speaks.

The guys then transition to the political impression realm. Caliendo says, “The facial expressions are what first tip the person to what you’re doing.” This is what makes doing impressions like former President George W. Bush so difficult for some. It’s all about the facial expressions. For Bush, it’s the eyebrows and the smirk that really matters. This also goes for the current president, too. For Biden, he “listens with his eyes” as Caliendo tells the guys. But how does one pull off the perfect impression? “It’s finding the cadence,” Frank tells Marty and Wes.

Marty & Wes on Vanity Plates

Marty had a nickname growing up. Now, he never put it on his license plate, but Marty did have a nickname given to him by his peers. It had to do with his athletic ability and Marty’s ability to catch any ball thrown to him. His nickname was “Sweet Hands” he revealed to Wes. It was a name that he liked. However, Wes did have a story for Marty about vanity plates. In fact, back in Clarke County, Wes encountered something really cool and hilarious. A vanity plate that simply read, “Truck” on a truck.

You can listen to The Marty Smith Podcast on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.