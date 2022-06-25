The Marty Smith Podcast: Larry Fleet Reveals He and Morgan Wallen’s Go-To Waffle House Orders

When you listen to The Marty Smith Podcast, you never know what you’ll learn about some of your favorite musicians, athletes, and other celebrities. For example, earlier this week, listeners got to hear country music singer-songwriter Larry Fleet talk about his life and career in Music City. Of course, he talked about some of the famous country stars he’s worked with over the years, including his good friend Morgan Wallen. And that’s when we were blessed with his and Wallen’s go-to Waffle House orders.

As anyone from the South knows well, Waffle House is your one-stop-shop for breakfast and so much more 24/7, 365 days a year. It’s a staple of late-night eats, and a solid option for anyone on the road looking for a decent meal, including when you’re on tour. Since both Fleet and Morgan were born and raised in small towns in Tennessee, they each know their way around a Waffle House just fine.

While speaking on The Marty Smith Podcast, Larry Fleet opened up about working with Morgan Wallen before he hit it big. The country songwriter has known Wallen for years, far before he became one of country music’s biggest acts. Fast forward and Wallen took Fleet on the road as an opener during his massive arena tour that began last year. Yet to open up the podcast, Fleet answered a burning question that was on host Marty Smith’s mind: What is his Waffle House order?

Larry Fleet, Morgan Wallen, and Waffle House Orders on ‘The Marty Smith Podcast’

“In the last few minutes, he has returned home from the mecca of all things hillbilly. What is your order when you go to the Waffle House?” host Marty Smith asked his guest.

Not only did Fleet share his own order and expand on that after, but he revealed country star Morgan Wallen’s order as well. Evidently, Wallen is a big fan of Waffle House, and frequents their establishments. Let’s just say there’s no way you’re going to guess what Wallen’s order is. That much we can guarantee.

“Well, I’m a bit of a health nut these days,” Fleet answered on The Marty Smith Podcast. “So I went for the hash brown bowl with cheese, eggs, and bacon in it. My boy Wallen, he loves that place. So when we go, he gets the kid’s waffle and sausage. So we have a thing, you know? Slam a couple glasses of orange juice and enjoy a little Waffle House in the morning.”

There you have it, folks. One of the biggest names in country music still orders off the kids menu at Waffle House. Like we said, you weren’t guessing that order, were you? Fleet also revealed what he normally eats at the 24/7 establishment when he’s not being “healthy.”

“Well, it used to be the Texas bacon, egg, and cheese,” he said. “I guess that’s what it’s called, a Texas bacon, egg, and cheese with double order of hash browns, covered and chunked (melted cheese and hickory smoked ham).

The guys talk to Larry Fleet about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast. Make sure to check out their entire conversation below, or listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.