The Marty Smith Podcast: Marty Recalls His Four Days at the Barefoot Country Music Fest and Shares a Special Moment With Cole Swindell

Earlier this week, Outsider dropped the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, and host Marty Smith shared his most recent country music concert adventures with listeners. Marty and his wife, Lainie, likely had a better week than most of us. The couple traveled north to attend four nights of shows at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The couple saw a helluva lineup throughout their stay starting with Cole Swindell on Thursday night. While the whole extended weekend sounded amazing, Marty got to enjoy a special moment on Thursday courtesy of his good friend, Cole Swindell.

During his set, Swindell sang “You Should Be Here,” which is about losing his father too soon. Swindell and Smith have bonded over the years over the unfortunate loss of their fathers. In an unexpected moment during the show, The Marty Smith Podcast host got a shoutout in the middle of the concert from Swindell.

“In the middle of ‘You Should Be Here,’ Cole says my name to the whole crowd,” Smith recalled during the podcast. “And I’m sittin’ there like, ‘What?’ That song, he and I have bonded so deeply over losing our fathers way too early.”

Swindell took a second before performing “You Should Be Here,” and addressed the festival crowd. He named Marty and shared how much the song meant to both himself and his friend.

“And then he like goes into the chorus and instant waterworks,” Smith said of the emotional moment. “It was an amazing moment for me. And what an amazing friend to, in the middle of that, think about even saying that.”

That special public moment between Marty Smith and Cole Swindell was the highlight of our host’s week in New Jersey. However, that was just the start of an amazing four days of country music.

On Friday, Marty and his wife saw The Chief perform for the second time in a week as Eric Church took the stage. As Smith hilariously admitted he got “tuned up” once again after just seeing Church and Morgan Wallen play in Minneapolis the previous weekend. As Smith admits, there’s just something about an Eric Church concert that lights a fire under him. And it sounds like he might have had a little bit too much fun… again.

“Boys, I got drunk as Cooter Brown. I was tuned up big time,” Marty Smith hilariously shared. “Eric absolutely lit that joint on fire. It was an amazing set.”

Yet that’s just the halfway point of the four-day country music festival. On Saturday, Marty and his wife got to see Florida Georgia Line close things down. Finally, on Sunday, Jason Aldean wrapped things up at the festival with another great show.

“FGL played. I’ll be honest. Boys, they killed it. They absolutely killed it,” Smith said on the podcast. “They don’t have a whole lot of shows left together. So that place was packed out, and then Sunday night was Aldean. And it was awesome. I mean he was awesome.”

Not a bad way to spend four days. Marty and the guys talk about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast. Make sure to check out their entire conversation below, or listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.