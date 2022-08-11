The Marty Smith Podcast: Marty Talks ESPN’s ‘The Ocho’ Event, Winning Celebrity Pro-Am Cornhole Tournament

Last week, Outsider’s very own Marty Smith hosted and also participated in this year’s ESPN8: The Ocho event. On the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, he breaks down his experiences at the 2022 edition of the popular event that showcases 24 hours of rarely seen sports from around the globe.

This year, ESPN had Marty & McGee hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee take over the event where they co-anchored a live one-hour special, The Ocho Show. The fun and often amusing day of sports is an ode to the hit 2004 comedy Dodgeball starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn. Yet Smith not only hosted the special event, he competed as well.

Rock Hill, South Carolina welcomed The Ocho event at two different venues. Events were held at The Rock Hill Sports & Event Center and Manchester Meadows Park. The various competitions included a series of seldomly watched sports like axe throwing, wiffle ball, a pogo stick competition, dodgeball, slippery stairs, cornhole, and many more. The latter of the bunch also included a celebrity pro-am cornhole tournament, which Smith and his partner dominated.

The Marty Smith Podcast host teamed up with American Cornhole League pro Ryan Smith. The duo faced off against another cornhole pro and former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart for the ACL Celebrity Throwdown championship. The two Smiths did Outsider proud as they won the 2022 tournament, and Marty celebrated in style by chugging his beer. Cheers, Marty!

Marty Smith Hilariously Explains Slippery Stairs Event at ‘The Ocho’

When speaking about the events, Marty Smith opened up about his experience throughout the day. During one segment, his description of competing in Dodgeball costumes as they ran the gamut that is the slippery stairs was comedy gold.

“The grand finale was slippery stairs, which McGee and I did live on SportsCenter while wearing Dodgeball costumes. We’ve been skirting around this on ESPN, like describing what slippery stairs is. Here’s what it is… ,” our host said before amusingly explaining the event on The Marty Smith Podcast.

“It is a 38-stair [staircase], and the stairs are covered with a little bit of padding. It’s still pretty hard, but your goal is to climb up these stairs to make it up the stairs. Well, they have these ladies on the very top of it, and it is lubed up,” he continued. “And it’s lubed up with stuff we can’t say, but you can find it in the family planning aisle. You get close and these ladies up top have Super Soakers full of the stuff from the family planning aisle. And they shoot it at your feet, knees, and hands. You’ve got no chance. I hit my head on the side of the thing. McGee’s got a bruised buttocks.”

While Marty definitely had more success in the cornhole tournament, he had a blast during the whole The Ocho event. Hopefully, ESPN will have Smith and McGee return for next year’s edition with less bumps and bruises.

The host talks about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast this week. Make sure to check out the full show in the link below, or listen to his full conversation on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.