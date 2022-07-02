The Marty Smith Podcast: Marty and The Guys React After Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Like everyone else in the world right now, the co-hosts of The Marty Smith Podcast feel the need, the need for speed. That’s because they recently watched Top Gun: Maverick and their reviews are in. Spoiler alert: they loved it like everyone else.

Co-host Wes Blankenship was excited that Marty finally went to a theater to see the new Top Gun movie recently. He’s been dying to talk about the film with anyone who’s seen it. Blankenship thinks “from top to bottom” that the Tom Cruise movie is exactly what a summer blockbuster should be. He loved every minute of it, but couldn’t wait to hear Marty’s take on the film.

“I mean it was phenomenal,” The Marty Smith Podcast host said. “There was so much hype going in. It’s so much hype in fact, that even if the movie is really good, there’s no way it’s gonna be able to match everything that I’ve heard from my buddies who are movie nuts. It exceeded every single bit of expectation or anticipation that I had. It was so well done. The storyline was phenomenal. I’ll tell you I was already emotional, I cried a couple times. I had genuine human emotion multiple times during the viewing of that film.”

“I don’t even want to share too much about what moments made me emotional because some of y’all probably haven’t seen it. I will just tell you, I will implore, that you should [see it]. It’s worth every second, it’s worth every dime. You should take your kids. It’s really, really good, man,” Marty added.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Co-Host Explains Why He Cut His Mustache

As the guys continued to sing the praises of Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and the rest of the Top Gun: Maverick cast and crew, they got onto the subject of the film’s influence on men. If you’ve noticed an influx of mustaches in your area, it’s likely because of the hit movie.

Outsider’s own Wes Blankenship went against the grain though. He grew out his ‘stache in recent months, but decided to cut it after the trend became a little too popular. Blankenship opened up about the decision on The Marty Smith Podcast and shared his hilarious reason for saying goodbye to his upper lip hair.

“A lot of people grew their mustaches after seeing Top Gun, but I shaved mine off,” Blankenship explained. “I didn’t know there was gonna be a mustache in the movie. And I saw everyone growing theirs. I was like, okay, maybe I shouldn’t look like I’m a frontrunner here. But the moment that it was like, okay, it’s time [to cut it off], there was like a 13-year-old kid that came up to me in the gym. He was like, ‘Nice ‘stache, dude. I wish I could grow one.’ I’m like alright, I don’t need to be resonating with that crowd. So time to go.”

“Well, you did a great job. When you showed up several weeks back with that thing, that lip fur, I was a little bit terrified of it myself,” Marty amusingly responded to his co-host.

The guys joke around about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast. Make sure to check out their entire conversation below, or listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.