The Marty Smith Podcast: Master’s Tournament Gallery Attendant Makes a Hideki Matsuyama Fan’s Day With Irreplaceable Souvenir

On this week’s episode of the Marty Smith Podcast, Marty and the gang bask in the glow of yet another successful weekend at The Masters in Augusta. Early in the show, while trying to find the words to properly sum up one of American sports‘ most revered outings, Marty recalled a special interaction he witnessed at Amen Corner. The interaction, he said, perfectly “captured the mystique of the Masters” as well as any moment he’d witnessed before.

“We go down to the 12th tee box, and we had the opportunity to watch five or six pairings finish up on 11 and tee off on 12,” Marty began. “Hideki Matsuyama walks up the hill to the 12th tee. He’s the defending Masters champion, and he got a standing ovation. Everybody at Amen Corner stood up, and he acknowledged with gratitude their sweet gesture.

“And as we’re sitting there, these two young boys, maybe 10 or 12 years old, of Asian descent, hustled down the alley between the chairs there at the twelfth. And as they’re making their way down, the gallery attendant is ushering them forward and forward and they keep coming. He asks another patron if he might borrow the bag in which you put the Masters chair to carry it. And then he spreads this bag across the alley. So now these boys have a place to sit and watch their hero tee off at the Masters at Amen Corner.”

Marty Smith Podcast: How that moment exemplified everything he tries to convey about the Masters

Marty then explained that not only did the boys get a front-row seat to their hero’s shot on the famous par three, but the course attendant gave them a memory of a lifetime afterwards.

He continues the story: “It gets better. When Matsuyama hit his tee shot, a substantial divot went flying, probably about the size of my hand. The tee was still embedded in the divot. As Matsuyama [walked away], that attendant picks up the divot in which the tee was still embedded. He walked over to those boys and folded it in half and handed it to them. He said, ‘Here you go, fellas, here’s a sandwich for you.’ They looked at each other equally giddy and dumbfounded that this was happening.

According to Marty, who has covered multiple Masters tournaments, plus an array of the world’s most special athletic events, the simple gesture symbolized the connection between humanity and sport better than almost any he’s ever seen.

“I thought about it on a broader plane when I wrote about it for the Masters podcast. While that was a throwaway gesture for the attendant — a throwaway moment that he would move on from — those boys received a piece of hallowed ground. And if they’ll nourish it with the water of passion, it will grow roots that will last.

“We spend countless hours as writers and orators trying to capture the mystique of the Masters. But I’ve never seen any moment that did it more than that.”