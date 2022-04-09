The Marty Smith Podcast, Masters Tournament Episode: Marty Relives Tiger Woods’ 2019 Victory

In the most recent episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, co-hosts Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship recorded the podcast live from Savannah River Brewing Co. in Augusta, GA. The guys traveled down to Georgia for a special show that’s focused around the 2022 Masters Tournament, which began on Thursday at Augusta National. While discussing the tournament at length, the guys each shared some of their favorite memories from the PGA major. Both Marty and Wes hold the 2019 Masters Tournament and Tiger Woods‘ comeback win in high regard.

Host Marty Smith opened up about his first experience at the Masters during the episode. While talking to a live audience at the brewery, Smith shared about his “very lofty” expectations for the famous golf tournament. The tourney lived up to his expectations and then some as he covered the event for ESPN.

“I remember the first time I came [to Augusta National],” Smith recalled during the podcast. “The expectations I had for the experience of being at The Masters were very high. They were very lofty. I mean it was so much greater than even what I had anticipated. I was floored. And now having the opportunity to cover the tournament for several years, it’s gone to a whole other level.”

In fact, both of the co-hosts were there in attendance for Woods’ historic fifth win at Augusta National in 2019. Both Marty and Wes agreed it was their favorite memory from the Masters Tournament over the years. Many fans and golf analysts wondered if Tiger Woods would ever win another major. He proved them wrong in decisive fashion that year, and created lasting memories for fans like the two co-hosts and thousands of golf fans around the world.

Marty Smith Talks Witnessing Tiger Woods Win the Masters In 2019

Over Marty Smith’s long career at ESPN, he’s covered tons of huge events for the worldwide leader in sports. So when he calls Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters Tournament victory “the single most memorable moment of my career,” you know that’s saying something.

That year, Smith made his way to Augusta National’s 18th green while Tiger had a few holes left on Sunday. He found a good spot to take in the rest of the tourney while hoping to witness history like thousands of other fans in attendance. Since the Masters doesn’t allow phones on the grounds, Smith took out his pen and notepad instead. He began to write as much as he could to capture the wild scenes at 18. By the time Tiger Woods sunk his putt and lifted his arms high in the air knowing he had secured his fifth green jacket, pandemonium had broken out at Augusta.

“To see the patrons, and not only the patrons, but even the guys in the 18th scoring tower that place the placards in the scoring tower chanting ‘Tiger! Tiger!’ as he walked up the 18th fairway is something I will never forget. And I’m full of gratitude that I had the opportunity to be there,” Marty Smith said on the show.

Wes was there as well in 2019 covering the Masters for a local TV station. He came prepared for the podcast in full-on Sunday red to pay homage to Tiger Woods. He even gave a solid Tiger-esque fist pump for the brewery crowd. Make sure to catch the full clip above and tune in to the entire show on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.