The Marty Smith Podcast: NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott Opens Up About His Special Connection To Home State of Georgia

During this week’s new episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, NASCAR champion Chase Elliott joins the show fresh off his hometown win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. While talking about his huge victory over the weekend, Elliott also opened up about his home state of Georgia as he shared what makes the Peach State so special to him.

Chase Elliott was born and raised in Dawsonville, Georgia and he still lives in the area to this day. As the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase began his racing career as a kid competing around Atlanta. Even though most NASCAR drivers live in and around Charlotte, North Carolina or out in California, Chase Elliott chose to keep his team based in Dawsonville.

That’s why taking the checkered flag for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday meant so much to the No. 9 car driver. As a longtime friend of the Elliott family, host Marty Smith knows that better than most.

“You not only grew up there, you didn’t leave there. You stayed [in Georgia] and you embraced that and you’re damn proud to be from there and to still live there. I bet in that state there’s a very unique appreciation for the fact that you chose to do that. So I feel like your constant daily narrative of championing your home state, and your hometown for that matter, has to resonate on a little bit deeper level. Do you see what I’m saying?” Smith asked Elliott.

“Yea, I mean it definitely does for me. I mean does everybody recognize that, does everybody know that I still live here? I don’t know, but certainly for me I’m very proud of that,” Elliott answered.

Chase Elliott Explains Why He Still Lives In His Hometown

While there’s plenty of reasons as to why Chase Elliott stuck around his hometown, there’s one simple reason that explains it. While speaking on The Marty Smith Podcast, Elliott simply shared that he just likes the area.

“It is really cool and I’m certainly proud of where I’m from, proud to be here. For pretty simple reasons, I just like the area. It’s not super deep, I just like the area. That’s really it,” Elliott explained. “I’d say probably a lot of people live where they live because they might like the area and it’s really no different for me. But yea, it’s been a special couple of days I’m certainly going to enjoy. Just a big weekend.”

However, as proud as both Chase Elliott and our co-host Wes Blankenship are about their home state of Georgia, they don’t want the secret to get out to too many people.

“Yea, Georgia is the greatest state in the universe, no doubt about it,” Wes added. “A lot of great things going on in sports and…”

“I try to tell people that, but you don’t want to tell too many people that, you know? We wanna be proud, but we don’t want to invite everybody,” Elliott chimed in.

“That’s right, yea. Georgia sucks, don’t come down here,” Wes joked.

“For people who understand, good. And those out there that don’t and don’t want to, that’s fine. We’re good with that,” Elliott concluded.

Your home state secrets are safe with us, guys. Our hosts talk to Chase Elliott about that and much more on the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast.