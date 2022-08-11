The Marty Smith Podcast: Randy Rogers Talks Texas Artists Who Revolutionized Country Music

On Tuesday, the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast dropped, and we’ve got country music star Randy Rogers on the show this week. The lead singer and guitarist of the Randy Rogers Band spoke with Smith about his two-decade long career in the music business. During one portion of the interview, the native Texan opened up about country musicians in the Lone Star state and shared how some of them revolutionized the genre.

Host Marty Smith sat down to talk with Randy Rogers recently while in Austin, Texas. As a hardcore country music fan, Smith knows his history and the importance of Texas musicians to the genre. The host shared that when he thinks of Texas country music he immediately thinks of guys like Randy Rogers, Pat Green, and Stoney LaRue. But he wanted to know Rogers’ thoughts on the subject.

“What is it about Texas country that A) you guys consider different or unique? And define for me the pride that you guys have in kinda that moniker,” Smith said to Rogers.

“Well I think you can trace it back to this town – Austin, Texas where we’re at today. And when Willie Nelson came here, and Waylon [Jennings] followed him, and just two blocks that way at the Armadillo World Headquarters, they started this… it’s nothing short of a revolution.”

Randy Rogers on the Diversity of Music in Texas and It’s Importance

After Willie and Waylon came to Austin, others followed like Robert Earl Keen and Jerry Jeff Walker. It became a full-on movement as country musicians descended on Austin and helped turn it into “The Live Music Capital of the World” that it is today.

“They created this scene, basically out of thin air,” Randy Rogers said on The Marty Smith Podcast. “And it allowed people like me, you know years later, to have a job. So when I think about Texas music, when I think about Austin, Texas, when I think about just in general country music in Texas, it has to be traced back to Guy Clark. It has to be traced back to Townes Van Zandt who spent many years here. It has to go back to those days with Willie and Waylon, the Lost Gonzo Band, and the people who paved the highway that literally my tour bus is rollin’ down these days.”

Rogers and other fellow natives take pride in the amazing country music in Texas. Yet they also take pride in the diversity of great music in the state. He shared that the state has wonderful Tejano music, rap and hip-hop, blues, rock, and much more.

“There’s just such a big community of creators that it’s not necessarily just solely based in Austin. It’s throughout the state. And I think that’s unique in itself,” Rogers explained. “As we all know, Texas is a lot bigger than a lot of places. There’s just so much more opportunity for diversity. And there’s so much diversity that comes out of the music scene right here.”

