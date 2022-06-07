The Marty Smith Podcast: The Guys Debate the Best Southern Rock Songs of All-Time

When you listen to The Marty Smith Podcast, you never know what might come up as the guys argue, debate, and discuss their way through various subjects. This week, one of the topics that came up was based on a tweet host Marty Smith posted on Saturday.

Recently, Smith went camping and enjoyed listening to some southern rock while outdoors, and the music genre was on his mind this weekend. He shared that, in his opinion, The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1973 hit “Can’t You See” is the third greatest southern rock song of all time. He then followed that up by asking his fans and followers what are the Top 2 southern rock songs ever. Needless to say, the question warranted quite the response in his comment section.

Can’t You See, Marshall Tucker Band, is the third greatest Southern Rock song of all time

What are the top-2? — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 5, 2022

Of course, leading the list were various songs by southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd. The Allman Brothers Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, ZZ Top, 38 Special, The Outlaws, Molly Hatchet, Ram Jam, and many more bands’ classic songs were also mentioned. While opinions varied in the comments and on the podcast, everyone agreed Lynyrd Skynyrd made the list. However, everyone seemed to have a take on which of their famous songs would make the cut.

Would Skynyrd’s plethora of hits like “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” “The Ballad of Curtis Loew,” and more sweep the list? Would The Allman Bros dominate the list with songs like “Whipping Post,” “Ramblin’ Man,” or “Midnight Rider?” Surely a CCR song would be included, or would it? The co-hosts of The Marty Smith Podcast got to the bottom of it and chimed in with their picks.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Co-Hosts Pick the Best Southern Rock Songs Ever

Obviously, we’ve already got one of Marty’s choices since he tweeted his love for “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band. But as the conversation got going on the podcast, the guys buckled down and made their picks. First up to bat, co-host Wes Blankenship with his Top 2 southern rock songs of all-time.

“Boring answer, very predictable, but I think it’s time tested. I think No. 1 is ‘Free Bird,'” Blankenship started out his list. “And I think No. 2 is ‘Whipping Post’ for sure. I think that’s pretty airtight for me.”

“Yea, I mean you can’t go wrong with either one. I think a lotta lotta lotta people agree with you on that. I don’t even have them in my Top 5,” host Marty Smith responded.

“Even though there are so many, I have thought long and hard about this because it’s an important answer,” Smith continued. “And ultimately, I think one of the ones that mean the most to me, one of the ones that say the most to me is ‘All I Can Do Is Write About It’ by Skynyrd. If you don’t know it, that’s your homework.”

However, even after saying all that, Smith doesn’t include it in his Top 2. Without further ado, drum roll, please.

“I love that song, but it’s not in my Top 2,” Smith added. “Mine are, second, is ‘Tuesday’s Gone’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd. And No. 1 is ‘Simple Man’ by Lynyrd Skynyrd. ‘Simple Man’ is the greatest southern rock song ever cut, ever written. Everything about it is as southern rock as it can get. If you want the poster of southern rock, that is the song.”

The guys debate more about southern rock and have a pair of special guests join in later on in the newest episode of The Marty Smith Podcast. Make sure to check out their entire conversation below, or listen to the full interview on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.