The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider

While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.

Located at 151 1st Ave S in Nashville, The Rutledge is in the heart of Music City. As opposed to its first location in Franklin, TN, the new location has an added uptown flare.

I first visited the Rutledge with some friends and immediately knew we needed to come back to get the full tour and story behind the magic.

Owner Mason Revelette talked about the incredible artwork, the blown glass light fixture, and his inspiration for the restaurant’s vibe. I tried a range of food, but the Filet Mignon and the Ahi Tuna were my favorites. Incredibly fresh and beautifully presented.

