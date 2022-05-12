Uncut with Jay Cutler: Breland Opens Up About Writing Over 2,000 Songs

In the newest episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, country and rap music sensation Breland stopped by Outsider Studios to chat about all things involving his career. The artist, songwriter, and producer opened up about his wild journey in the music industry over the last few years following the release of his first hit single in 2019, “My Truck.” Ever since, he’s been on a rollercoaster ride after moving to Nashville, going on tour with Dierks Bentley, and more.

Daniel Gerard Breland, known professionally as Breland, created his own hybrid style of music in recent years. He meshed together country, rap, R&B, and soul music to form his own sound. With so many influences and crossover capability, Breland is about as versatile as they come. During one segment of the podcast, host Jay Cutler dived into the 26-year-old’s songwriting process. That’s when Breland shared the fact that over a six-year span he wrote an astounding 2,000 songs or more across country, rap, and R&B genres.

After the musician graduated from Georgetown University, he moved to Atlanta in 2017. That began a prolific period of creativity for the songwriter over the next handful of years. In August 2020, not long after the Covid-19 pandemic began, he moved to Nashville to continue collaborating with artists. As he tells it, Breland wrote more than 2,000 songs between 2014 and 2020.

“Yea, I wrote an insane amount of songs,” Breland told host Jay Cutler during the interview. “Anyone who knew me between the years of like 2014 and 2020, I was not present. Like I was just writing songs. I was just writing songs, and if I was doing anything else it was so that I could write more songs.”

Breland Admits It Took Writing 1,500 Songs Before He Created a ‘Great Song’

Host Jay Cutler asked if the musician still had those thousands of songs saved somewhere. He has most of them saved, but while answering he admitted it took him a long time to get good at his craft. As they say, practice makes perfect, and that’s what writing thousands of songs will do for a musician.

“I’ve got a big hard drive of a bunch of songs. And most of the songs weren’t that good,” Breland admitted. “The truth of the matter is that I learned… I had to learn how to write a great song. And it took me a good 1,500 songs before I wrote one that I’m like, ‘This is a great song.’ Straight up, everyone who listens to this agrees this is a great song. This isn’t just like a ‘there’s something there’ type of song. It’s like this has it. But then to do that consistently takes time.”

Breland put in the work and it’s been paying off the last couple of years. The pandemic slowed his progress some, but he’s back on track now. He and his band are heading out on his first solo tour later this month, and his first full-length studio album will release later this summer with the date to be determined. Keep an eye out for Breland, because he’s setting himself up for a long career in the music industry.