Uncut with Jay Cutler: Cam Hanes Shares Story About Bowhunting for Bears with Comedian-Podcaster Joe Rogan

During the most recent episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fitness and hunting expert Cam Hanes joined the show to talk about his passions and long career. Many people will know Hanes from his numerous appearances on the most popular podcast in the world: The Joe Rogan Experience. With millions of listeners per episode, Hanes has also gained a huge following of his own. In fact, he’s got more than 1.3 million Instagram followers these days who keep up with his hunting adventures.

Hanes might’ve gotten a huge boost in popularity from being a guest on JRE, and his friendship with Rogan doesn’t hurt either. However, he’s a self-made man that works harder than anyone at everything he does. That’s why he works longer hours than anyone else at his job. Hanes runs daily marathons – that’s right, marathons – as part of his regular training. Plus, he goes to great lengths to track and hunt his favorite animals: elk.

Yet there are perks to his relationship with Joe Rogan. The two are both avid bowhunters, and Hanes even introduced Rogan to hunting with compound bows. While speaking on Uncut with Jay Cutler, the 54-year-old opened up further about their relationship.

Cam Hanes Recalls Hunting Bears with Joe Rogan on ‘Uncut with Jay Cutler’

While talking about bowhunting, host Jay Cutler changed the topic slightly when asking about Cam Hanes’ friendship with Joe Rogan. Hanes then opened up about how the two men became friends.

The backcountry bowhunter originally met Rogan in 2014 when doing his show. As a gift, Hanes brought a Hoyt compound bow to Los Angeles with him to give to the famous podcast host. Any JRE listener today knows that Rogan frequently talks about his bows and hunting for elk. There’s a reason for that. Cam Hanes’ influence on Rogan is prevalent.

Following Hanes’ first podcast appearance that year, he asked Rogan to join him on his next bear hunt. After just the one experience bear hunting, Rogan was hooked. He bagged a bear, and has been bowhunting ever since.

“[Joe Rogan messaged me] and said, ‘Hey, Cameron Hanes, would you ever want to come to L.A. to talk about fitness and bowhunting?’ I’m like, ‘That sounds good, I like talking about those things,’” Cam Hanes said on Uncut with Jay Cutler. “So I went down there in 2014 and took him a Hoyt bow. He’d just started hunting [with rifles]… but I said, ‘Hey, you need to bowhunt.’ I said, ‘I’d like to take you bear hunting.’ He’s like, ‘hunt a bear with a bow?’ Yea. So we ended up doing that and he killed a bear with a bow.”

“Rest was history,” Jay Cutler added. “You kill a bear with a bow, I mean you’re pretty much hooked at that point.”

“Yea, so it was great,” Cam responded. “Now we’ve been almost the best of friends [ever since].”

The guys talk more about bowhunting, Cam Hanes running daily marathons, and more during the new episode. Make sure to check out his full conversation with host Jay Cutler in the video above, or tune in and listen to Uncut with Jay Cutler on Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts.